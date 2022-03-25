Who is Charli D’Amelio? Everything to know about TikTok’s biggest star

TikTok has continued its ascension into the upper ranks of the most popular social media apps, and is creating its own new breed of young stars. At the forefront of this is Charli D’Amelio, who is gaining millions of new fans at an unstoppable rate.

In the past few years, video platform TikTok has launched the careers of countless influencers across a range of different categories, with many of them gaining new followers at an incredible rate as people encounter them on their For You Page.

17-year-old Charli D’Amelio uploaded her first video in 2019, after which she began her ascent to the very top of TikTok, currently reigning as the number one most-followed creator on the entire platform.

Advertisement

The young dancer has gone on to do an array of crazy things since her rise to fame — here’s everything you need to know about the star.

When did Charli D’Amelio start TikTok?

Charli D’Amelio’s first-ever TikTok was posted on May 30, 2019, and she uploaded several clips of her dancing or lipsyncing to viral sounds on the app. As any TikTok user will know, this is the bread and butter of the platform, but Charli was able to stand out from the crowd.

Her consistency and dancing ability made her incredibly popular on the app. Remarkably, Charli gained 5 million followers in only the first week of having an account.

Advertisement

The timing couldn’t have been better, either. Previously, TikTok was the ugly child of social media apps, mocked on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. But, partly thanks to rising stars like Charli herself, it soon became the place to be, and she was right at the forefront.

How did Charli D’Amelio become so popular?

TikTok expert Alessandro Bogliari says Charli “became this image of the perfect TikTok girl dancing”, and that part of the reason she became so popular was that no one could understand it.

“It was trending because everyone was commenting, ‘I don’t understand the hype,’” Bogliari said. “Then they went from [watching] her videos and to then making fun of themselves saying ‘now I get it.’”

Advertisement

It’s also about TikTok’s algorithm, where posting content daily, or even multiple times a day, will ensure your channel stays relevant.

How old is Charli D’Amelio?

Charli D’Amelio is 17-years-old, and her birthday is on May 1, 2004. In 2022 she will turn 18.

How tall is Charli D’Amelio?

In a video with Molly Burke over a year ago, Charli revealed that she is 5 feet 3 inches tall, however, it’s not clear whether that figure has changed since that video was uploaded.

What is Charli D’Amelio’s net worth?

Estimating a celebrity’s net worth exactly is a practically impossible task, but according to celebritynetworth.com, Charli has a net worth of around $20 million.

Influencer Marketing Hub also named Charli as one of the top-earning influencers of 2021, with estimated annual earnings of $17.5 million.

Advertisement

The youngest D’Amelio sister has so many different avenues of income, from her Social Tourist line to brand deals like her collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts, so getting an exact figure of how much she earns is near impossible.

Who is Charli D’Amelio’s sister?

As fans will know, Charli isn’t the only social media star in the D’Amelio family. Older sister Dixie also launched a career on TikTok after her sister started blowing up on the platform, and she now has over 50 million followers of her own.

Her parents, Marc and Heidi, have also been in the spotlight. They featured in Hulu reality show ‘The D’Amelio Show’ which gave fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of their crazy lives.

Advertisement

Who is Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend?

Currently, as far as the public knows, Charli doesn’t have a boyfriend. In 2019 she began dating fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy, however, the pair broke things off in April 2020, explaining to fans that they were still “close friends” but that splitting was “what’s best for the both of us.”

There have since been rumors that the pair had gotten back together after photos of the pair were ‘leaked,’ however, the source and the original date of the image were never revealed, and Charli and Chase haven’t announced anything since.

Is Charli D’Amelio in a movie?

In February 2022, Charli teased fans on Instagram with an image of a script with her name on it, seeming to suggest she’ll be appearing in some sort of acting project.

According to a note she made on the script, the project is called ‘Home School’ and will be directed by Anthony Michael Hall, with the anticipated start date set for June.

Fans are excited to see how the project turns out, and it could even mark the start of a career in acting for Charli if she’s successful.

Does Charli D’Amelio have a clothing line?

Charli and her older sister Dixie teamed up together with clothing company Hollister to create their very own fashion line, called Social Tourist.

The first drop was on May 20, 2021, and since then they have gone on to release several new volumes of the clothing line, which has proven to be a huge hit among fans.

Which state does Charli D’Amelio live in?

Charli was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, but she and her family moved to LA in 2020 following Charli and Dixie’s incredible success on TikTok. In March 2022, Charli revealed that she had actually moved out of her parent’s house, but she didn’t go far, saying she’s only moved “two minutes away.”

With over 130 million followers on TikTok alone, Charli is still the most popular creator on the entire platform, and it looks like she’s only set to get more popular as the months go on.