Fans think Chase Hudson called out Charli D’Amelio in his new song

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Some fans believe that Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy called out ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio in a teaser for his new song, following Charli revealing her new partner, Landon Barker.

Charli D’Amelio is one of the most popular influencers on TikTok, with over 144 million followers on the platform.

In June, it was revealed that Charli was in the early stages of a relationship with Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, and although the pair kept things pretty private at first, over the last few weeks they have started sharing more snaps together, and even a picture of them kissing.

Landon had previously been friends with Chase Hudson, Charli’s ex-boyfriend, but after her new relationship emerged, Chase reportedly unfollowed Landon.

Now, fans think that Chase called out Charli in the teaser for a new song that he released in a TikTok video, set for release on July 29.

“You’re a showstopper, a bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter,” he said in the song. Many listeners thought that the phrase “homie hopper” in particular indicated the song is about Charli, given her new relationship with Chase’s former friend.

“‘Homie hopper’ hmm I wonder who he’s talking about,” read one comment with over 35,000 likes. “He did not hold back,” said another with over 9000.

Some shared their support for Chase in the situation, while others were quick to defend Charli for moving on.

Chase and Charli broke up in early 2020, when Chase wrote on his Instagram story: “Charli is such an amazing person, and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life,” he said.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the full release of Chase’s new song to see whether it really is about Charli and Landon.