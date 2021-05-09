Charli & Dixie D'Amelio launch new "Social Tourist" clothing brand - Dexerto

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio have taken their partnership with Hollister, a teen and young adult retail brand, to the next level by launching their own clothing line called Social Tourist.

The D’Amelio sisters are doing it all. They started as TikTok celebrities, but now they’re successful entrepreneurs too. Charli has her own Dunkin Donuts drink. Together, they’ve launched a custom-designed mattress. And their family even has a reality show in the works.

But it’s still early days for the ambitious sisters, who have announced that their next endeavor is a new clothing line, Social Tourist.

“We’ve always loved fashion, and it’s been amazing to be so involved in this process,” Dixie told People Magazine.

Advertisement

“We feel like Social Tourist really represents both of us and explores how our generation is balancing who they are on social media with real life.”

Charli explained that Dixie’s designs are “a bit edgier, with dark color palettes and patterns,” while her own designs will be all about ” super feminine and cute styles.”

“We hope that we can send the message that we can and should all feel comfortable in our own skin,” they said.

“Working together to ensure there was a fit for everyone was really important to us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dixie (@dixiedamelio)

Social Tourist clothes will be available to purchase from Hollister from May 20. You can find the link here.