Who is the Chip Shop Diva? TikTok sensation explained

One of the biggest names on TikTok today is the Chip Shop Diva, so here is everything you need to know about this viral sensation flooding your feed.

TikTok is a platform that provides a place for every type of content imaginable. Be it dance trends, thirst traps, or anything in between.

In addition to viral trends, it’s also become a place for individuals to find fame, with the likes of Charlie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and others getting their big break on the platform before expanding their brand to greater heights.

One of the newest personalities to go viral on TikTok has been dubbed by the community as the Chip Shop Diva, but who is this person, and how have they become so popular on the app?

The Chip Shop Diva features in a series of promotional videos by a local fish and chip shop in Worcestershire, United Kingdom.

The shop in question, Merchants Fish and Chips, has managed to amass millions upon millions of views each time it uploads a new installment of the Chip Sop Diva series.

The secret ingredient to the success of this UK-based Fish and Chip shop’s TikTok account is the employee who always stars in the videos, 20-year-old Destiny Harolld. Her sweet and helpful nature, coupled with her nonchalant and, at times, uninterested demeanor, has led many on the platform to become “totally obsessed” with her and the series.

The shop launched its Chip Shop Diva series at the beginning of October, 2024 and quickly found success. The second video was uploaded on October 4 and already has over 25 million views.

Each subsequent installment has also garnered big numbers ranging from 2 million to more than 10 million views a piece.

Following their success, Merchants Fish and Chips uploaded a video on November 13, 2024, thanking people for tuning in to the videos. Harolld herself stated, “We’re so grateful for everyone’s lovely comments, ” and promised they’ve got “lots more videos coming up.”

Given this, expect to see even more Chip Shop Diva content dropping on their TikTok account in the coming weeks and months.