How to watch the D’Amelio Show Season 2: Streaming, start date, more

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

The D’Amelio family is coming back to TV for another season. Here’s how to tune into the world of social media’s biggest family for a second time.

Charli D’Amelio was once the most-followed creator on TikTok and held her position on the platform for over two years.

While she’s since been dethroned by fellow influencer Khaby Lame, she’s still one of the biggest social media stars out there… and so is her older sister, music artist Dixie D’Amelio.

In 2020, the D’Amelio family — Charli, Dixie, their mom Heidi, and dad Marc — scored their very own reality show on Hulu. It gave fans a candid, behind-the-scenes look into the lives of the social media-famous sisters and the impact fame wrought on their family dynamic.

Twitter: @dameliofamily / Hulu The D’Amelio family scored their own reality show on Hulu last year, and a second season has officially been confirmed.

Now, it’s coming back for a second season. Here’s how to watch.

Where to watch The D’Amelio Show Season 2

The D’Amelio Show Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Hulu. To watch, fans will have to have a Hulu account, which starts at $6.99 per month.

When does The D’Amelio Show Season 2 come out?

Mark your calendars; The D’Amelio Show Season 2 premiers on Hulu on September 28.

This season appears to continue to follow the D’Amelio sisters through the tumultuous ups and downs of online fame. Certain scenes from the trailer seem to focus on Dixie’s music tour with Big Time Rush — or, potentially, her new album.

Some big moments for the D’Amelios this year were: Dixie touring with Big Time Rush and Charli losing her top spot on TikTok to Khaby Lame, as well as her new romance with Landon Barker (which seems to have sparked a feud with former boyfriend Chase Hudson).

Although it’s unclear exactly what’ll be covered in the new season, it’s clear there’s a lot of material for fans to chew on when it airs in September.