Maxwell the cat becomes TikTok’s biggest star with incredible POV videos

A cat called Maxwell is taking over TikTok thanks to POV videos of the feline running around the neighborhood.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has been the home of many creators, videos, and trends whose virality has taken over social media.

The latest to do so is Maxwell the cat, also known as max20499, who went viral across TikTok after its owner uploaded dozens of POV-style clips to the short-form platform.

The first video was uploaded in April 2024. It shows Maxwell roaming the streets while seemingly running as fast as he can.

That video has over 14M views as of writing, but that’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the second clip uploaded to his account.

It shows Maxwell screaming and chasing another cat before eventually getting into a scuffle with the other kitty and has amassed over 120M views. The clip is quite far from being one of the top 10 most-watched videos on the platform, but it’s still impressive.

That wasn’t the last video of Maxwell chasing after cats, either. In a clip from October 7, the feline goes after another cat that he ends up briefly fighting with.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the viral street-roaming kitten.

“Once he got the stamina whole block is done,” one user commented.

Another said: “A day without beef is a day wasted.”

“He don’t even be wanting to fight he just be wanting to put fear into cats hearts,” a third replied.

It’s unknown who exactly is behind the account, which has gained over 2M followers and hundreds of millions of views as each video goes mega-viral on TikTok.

Maxwell isn’t the first account to explode across social media in October, either. French TikToker Tatatopsecret has garnered millions of views with her attempts at completing filters that require her to pronounce American food.