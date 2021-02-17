TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has unveiled yet another official drink with popular coffee chain Dunkin’ Donuts, nearly half a year after releasing her first partnership with the company.

It’s no secret that Charli D’Amelio loves — and we mean, absolutely loves — her Dunkin’. If you’ve followed the social media star for any amount of time, you’ll have seen her multiple Instagram stories and Tweets about the brand, unabashedly declaring her love for iced coffee.

In September 2020, Charli finally scored a partnership with the company after years of giving them free advertisement via her massive online following. Her first drink, dubbed “The Charli,” was relatively simple: a cold brew coffee with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

What is Charli’s new Dunkin’ drink?

Months later, Charli has come out with yet another signature beverage based on her first iced coffee treat. In fact, it’s basically the same drink, but this time, with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top.

Where can you get Charli’s new Dunkin’ Donuts drink?

For those worried about not being able to snag the bev, have no fear! Fans of the TikTok queen can order this new take on her old-school favorite at all Dunkin’ locations starting February 24.

That’s not all; for every “Charli Cold Foam” bought through the Dunkin’ Donuts mobile app between Feb 24 – 26, the company will donate 50 cents to their Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, up to $25,000 for its Teen Prom Program.

“It is a nice change-up to my everyday drink for the days when I’m feeling like I want something different,” D’Amelio said in an interview with PEOPLE. “The new sweet cold foam is such a smooth addition, and the cinnamon sugar gives it some extra sparkle.”

Thus far, it seems like fans are pumped to try out their favorite social media celeb’s second exclusive bev, which marks yet another massive milestone for the 16-year-old internet superstar who continues to take the world by storm — one coffee at a time.