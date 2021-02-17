Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio reveals her new Dunkin’ Donuts drink with Sweet Cold Foam

Published: 17/Feb/2021 19:44

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio scores another Dunkin' Donuts drink
PEOPLE / DUNKIN'

Share

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has unveiled yet another official drink with popular coffee chain Dunkin’ Donuts, nearly half a year after releasing her first partnership with the company.

It’s no secret that Charli D’Amelio loves — and we mean, absolutely loves — her Dunkin’. If you’ve followed the social media star for any amount of time, you’ll have seen her multiple Instagram stories and Tweets about the brand, unabashedly declaring her love for iced coffee.

In September 2020, Charli finally scored a partnership with the company after years of giving them free advertisement via her massive online following. Her first drink, dubbed “The Charli,” was relatively simple: a cold brew coffee with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

What is Charli’s new Dunkin’ drink?

Months later, Charli has come out with yet another signature beverage based on her first iced coffee treat. In fact, it’s basically the same drink, but this time, with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top.

Charli D'Amelio's Charli Cold Foam beverage.
PEOPLE / DUNKIN'
Charli’s latest Dunkin’ menu item is a new twist on her classic fav.

Where can you get Charli’s new Dunkin’ Donuts drink?

For those worried about not being able to snag the bev, have no fear! Fans of the TikTok queen can order this new take on her old-school favorite at all Dunkin’ locations starting February 24.

That’s not all; for every “Charli Cold Foam” bought through the Dunkin’ Donuts mobile app between Feb 24 – 26, the company will donate 50 cents to their Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, up to $25,000 for its Teen Prom Program.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

“It is a nice change-up to my everyday drink for the days when I’m feeling like I want something different,” D’Amelio said in an interview with PEOPLE. “The new sweet cold foam is such a smooth addition, and the cinnamon sugar gives it some extra sparkle.”

Thus far, it seems like fans are pumped to try out their favorite social media celeb’s second exclusive bev, which marks yet another massive milestone for the 16-year-old internet superstar who continues to take the world by storm — one coffee at a time.

Entertainment

Catchy Fortnite parody song “Chug Jug With You” goes viral on TikTok

Published: 17/Feb/2021 19:48

by Theo Salaun
chug jug with you tomato town song tiktok 2
Epic Games / Pexels, @cottonbro

Share

TikTok

Based on Kanye West and Estelle’s “American Boy,” a Fortnite parody song is the latest viral hit on TikTok. It’s called “Chug Jug With You,” it’s from 2018, and people love it.

“We got a number one Victory Royale — yeah Fortnite, we’re about to get down (get down). Ten kills on the board right now, just wiped out Tomato Town.”

If your TikTok algorithm has thrown you anywhere near the gaming or good-vibe spheres, chances are you’ve heard those magical words. Several years after its debut, a Fortnite parody of “American Boy” has gone viral on the platform, and its “get down” ad lib is everyone’s latest source of immediate serotonin. 

“My friend just got downed, I revived him, now we’re heading southbound. Now, we’re in the Pleasant Park streets, look at the map, go to the mark sheets.”

Sorry, but it’s probably bad luck not to finish that off. Plus, if you’ve heard it, then the melody was probably already in your head. Alternatively, if you haven’t had the pleasure of hearing the latest gift (or curse) bestowed upon us by Fortnite kids, then it might be best to start with a classic example of how happy it’s making people.

@lilshartykatewhy am i so happy every time i hear this♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

The original parody, “Let’s play Fortnite!!!!,” was created by YouTube’s CM SKITS back in 2018, but, with about 84,000 views, it didn’t gain very much nationwide traction. An artist named Leviathan then made a version, titled “Chug Jug With You” around 2019, and that melodically infused rendition has gone up to over 400,000 plays on SoundCloud. 

As TikTok is known to do, the song has now, years later, made an incredible resurgence. Not only are there over 100,000 videos made using the sound, but some of them — like Ethan ‘H3HE’ Klein and GeorgeNotFound’s reactions — have millions of likes (and even more views).

Past the sea of joyful reactions, the track has also spawned a variety of creative collaborations. In one such example, musician ‘adamtahere’ called it the “catchiest song I’ve ever heard” and proceeded to sing a beautifully autotuned version.

@adamtahereCatchiest song i’ve ever heard 😂 #talkbox #fortnite♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

Like Dota 2 and Netflix, the song has even gotten an animation treatment. And, while the budget is obviously lower for this one, ‘Pan_animates’ nonetheless had to bring Leviathan’s ode to Fortnite, Estelle and Kanye to artistic life.

@pan_animatesLol #GEICOLipSync #pan_animates #fortnite #ad #like #fyp #ANutAbove♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

Ever since Fortnite released in 2017, it has fluctuated as a blend between gaming and mainstream culture. Some parents and teachers probably got mad at all of the game’s dances infecting their homes and schools, but it seems that the game’s influence is welcomed on TIkTok.

As the dust settles and games like Call of Duty: Warzone take footholds in the battle royale world, we appear to have been granted the mental space to appreciate some of Fortnite’s offerings. From the “dog water” and “my friend, Justin” memes to “Chug Jug With You,” the game is getting love on TikTok.