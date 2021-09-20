Who is Dixie D’Amelio? Everything to know about the TikTok sensation

Dixie D’Amelio is without a doubt one of TikTok’s biggest stars, going from an ordinary teen to a social media celebrity within the space of a year. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Dixie first started uploading to TikTok in 2019, after her sister Charli D’Amelio had already gained popularity, and since then the siblings have gone on to conquer the entire app, becoming recognizable faces across the world.

And as Dixie makes huge developments in her music career, alongside her work on social media, it looks like there’ll be plenty more to come from the star in the future.

How old is Dixie D’Amelio?

Dixie is 20-years-old, born on August 12, 2001, in Norwalk, Connecticut. Her parents are Heidi and Mark D’Amelio, and her sister is of course Charli D’Amelio.

What is Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth?

As with any star, it is next to impossible to predict exactly how much someone is worth. However, according to websites like Celebrity Net Worth, Dixie is estimated to have a net worth of around $3 million.

She was also named by ravereviews as one of the top highest-earning TikTokers of 2020, thanks to the many brand deals she’s done.

Who is Dixie D’Amelio’s boyfriend?

Dixie is currently dating fellow TikTok star Noah Beck. Prior to Noah she was dating Griffin Johnson, but they ended things back in 2020.

Noah and Dixie announced that they were dating each other in October 2020, and since then they have gone on to share their relationship with social media with countless funny videos and cute Instagram pics.

However, the pair have had to defend themselves against claims that they’re ‘faking’ their relationship for views.

Does Dixie D’Amelio make music?

Dixie D’Amelio released her first song ‘Be Happy’ in July 2020, and the song got a huge response, with the music video scoring over 100 million views on YouTube.

Since then the star has gone on to release hits like ‘F***boy’ and ‘One Whole Day,’ and has collaborated with huge artists such as Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne.

She released her latest single, ‘Psycho,’ in August.

Did Dixie D’Amelio perform at the Grammys?

No, Dixie didn’t perform at the Grammys. In December 2020, a fake rumor spread on Twitter suggesting that Dixie would be performing at the ceremony with rapper 6ix9ine.

She got an unexpected flood of hate over the rumor, with some genuinely believing it to be true. She responded to the backlash again closer to the time, writing in an Instagram story: “Why tf am I getting hate for a RUMOR,” and joking that she “can’t wait for the Grammys.

Of course, the 2021 Grammys have since been and gone, and Dixie did not perform.

Does Dixie D’Amelio have a clothing line?

Dixie and her sister Charli teamed up with Hollister to create their own clothing line called ‘Social Tourist.’ The first line dropped on May 20, and they have since gone on to drop Volume 2 of the collection as well.

Is Dixie D’Amelio in a reality show?

The D’Amelio family is starring in their own reality show, appropriately titled ‘The D’Amelio Show’ on Hulu. The first episode dropped in early September, and it has allowed fans and curious onlookers to get a deeper look into what their lives are like. Both Charli and Dixie have been very candid about their mental health on the show.

Dixie is gaining more and more followers by the day, not only on TikTok, but across all of her other social media platforms as well. It looks like her popularity is only going to continue to skyrocket.