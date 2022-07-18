The internet can’t get enough of Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker’s viral Instagram kiss

Virginia Glaze . 1 hour ago

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio is showing off her relationship with new boyfriend Landon Barker on Instagram — and fans are freaking out.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second most-followed creator, having recently been dethroned from her number-one spot by fellow influencer Khaby Lame last month.

Throughout her time as an internet superstar, Charli’s relationship status has been a hot topic among fans… especially her dramatic breakup from longtime boo Chase Hudson in 2020.

Instagram: charlidamelio Charli D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s biggest stars.

In 2022, Charli was linked to Landon Barker, the son of famous Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, after the two were caught out on a apparent date night by paparazzi.

Now, it looks like the two are making things official, as Charli posted an affectionate photo of herself smooching Landon to her Instagram stories.

Needless to say, fans are thrilled, with many saying the TikToker seems happy after her tumultuous on-again, off-again romance with Hudson in years prior.

Instagram: tiktokroomtm Charli has gone public with her romance with Landon Barker.

“This is adorable, what?” one user wrote over on the TikTokRoom Instagram page, which captured a screenshot of the story before it disappeared.

“They suit [each other] so well,” another said.

“Good for her!” another chimed in.

TikTok: tiktokroomtm Fans love this new pairing.

This marks the first time Charli has been public about her relationship with Landon, as the two stars had kept things close to the chest up until this point.

Previously, Charli had dated fellow TikToker and musician Chase Hudson — but rumors of cheating with music artist / TikToker Nessa Barrett ended up breaking things apart.

It seemed as though Charli and Chase had gotten back together at one point, but it seems like that ship has sailed in light of recent events.

So far, it’s unclear how the rest of TikTok’s upper echelon feels about Charli and Landon; Addison Rae appeared a bit bemused by the whole thing, responding to paparazzi asking her for her opinion on the couple, “Do you think so?” before hopping in her car.

At least these two seem happy together — and their fan bases are clearly happy for them, too.