Charli D’Amelio “incredibly excited” to make Broadway debut in ‘& Juliet’

Charli D’Amelio might come from humble TikTok beginnings, but come October, she’s headed to Broadway.

On Monday, September 30, it was announced that Charli D’Amelio will be making her Broadway debut in & Juliet. The TikToker, who gained her fanbase by posting viral dance videos, will play Charmian, a dance-heavy role in the jukebox musical.

As opposed to Romeo and Juliet, where the romantic relationship led to tragedy, & Juliet will focus on what would have happened next if Juliet hadn’t ended her life over Romeo’s death.

Article continues after ad

The musical will begin its run on October 29, 2024, at the Sondheim Theatre in NYC and will continue until January 19, 2025.

After her role was announced, D’Amelio, 20, commented on how elated she was to be joining the Broadway cast. “I’m so incredibly excited to finally share that I’ll be joining the cast of & Juliet on Broadway!” she said in an Instagram post

Article continues after ad

“This has been my ultimate dream ever since I was a little girl, but it always felt like something I could only admire from a distance, never imagining I’d actually get to be part of it. and now, here I am, starting this amazing new chapter in my life and cherishing every second.

Article continues after ad

“I honestly can’t find the right words to describe just how much this means to me. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way; I wouldn’t be here without all of you. A ginormous thank you to the entire & Juliet team for allowing me to be part of such a special show. thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Once fans of D’Amelio heard that she’d be performing on Broadway, they took to X to applaud her upcoming debut.

Article continues after ad

“From TikTok to the stage she’s about to show that she can dance and act like a true Broadway star!” exclaimed one.

Article continues after ad

“From TikTok to a Broadway debut? Now that’s a Queen,” said another.

One fan even noted how happy they were to see social media personalities like D’Amelio and pop artist Addison Rae evolve past their influencer eras.

As for the musical’s soundtrack, & Juliet will feature modern-day notes like Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since U Been Gone,’ Britney Spears’ ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’ and ‘Overprotected,’ Katy Perry’s ‘Roar,’ Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way,’ and Demi Lovato’s ‘Confident.’

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for D’Amelio, she won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, so her experience performing on stage will likely help her ease right into her role.