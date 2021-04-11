Top 10 TikTok dances: WAP, Corvette Corvette, Renegade & more - Dexerto

TikTok has become infamous for the countless dance routines that have gone viral on the app, with new dances being created on a constant basis. Here are some of the best dances on TikTok – from the classic favorite, to new trends.

Dances have become a huge staple of TikTok culture. Whether it’s to the tune of new or old hits, users have been creating their own short dance routines on the app since the Musical.ly days.

Many of these routines even reach the most popular creators on the app, but anyone can be in with a shot of their dance going viral, spawning dance tutorials and covers across TikTok.

Here are some of the most popular TikTok dances.

WAP – Cardi B

The dance to Cardi B’s ‘WAP,’ choreographed by Brian Esperon, was at the peak of its popularity back in August 2020. The bold dance set to an even bolder track was an instant hit amount TikTok users, and it quickly spread across the platform. Stars like Addison Rae went viral for their take on Esperon’s dance, and it still proves to be popular, months later.

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Keara Wilson’s choreography for ‘Savage’ became one of TikTok’s most iconic dances after she posted it in March 2020. As many new users joined the app at the time, for some this became the first dance they tried to learn, thanks to the moves that match the song perfectly.

Up – Cardi B

Cardi B’s songs have proven to be endless fuel for TikTok dances, and Mya Johnson along with Chris Cotter made an incredible routine for her song ‘Up.’ The energetic dance was a hit, and countless popular creators have recreated it on their own page.

Corvette Corvette – Popp Hunna

This dance was originally created by Dorien Scott a.k.a. yvnggprince, and the chilled yet dynamic dance had people across the app recreating it in their own way – some doing it casually, and some going all out. Charli D’Amelio and the Sway House boys were juts some of the creators to participate in this trend.

Laffy Taffy – Fly Boy Fu (remix)

This Laffy Taffy remix by Fly Boy FU became the ideal inspiration for a TikTok dance, and Indii a.k.a. 2flyymy was the person to bring that to life, making an amazing dance that everybody on the app wanted to learn.

The dance was particularly popular back in July 2020, but it still remains a popular dance among users of the app today.

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Blinding Lights was instantly successful when the song was released in 2019, and it quickly became the inspiration for the ‘Blinding Lights challenge.’ The creators from @macdaddyz struck gold with their choreography that involves constant leg kicking, making for a combo that people loved.

Renegade – (Lottery – K Camp)

The Renegade is arguably the most famous TikTok dance, and while plenty of famous creators became well-known for doing the dance, the talent behind it all is Jalaiah Harmon. She originally posted it to Funimate, and then Instagram with friend Kaliyah Davis. She even ended up collaborating with Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio to teach them the original dance, and the choreography remains an iconic part of TikTok history.

Say So – Doja Cat

TikToker Haley Sharpe created the dance to this hugely popular hit. After rapper Nicki Minaj appeared on remixes of the track, the song was being used in TikToks more than ever before, and Haley’s dance was one that everyone wanted to learn.

Tap In – Saweetie

The Tap In dance, choreographed by Lesley Gonzalez was another huge hit on the app, thanks to the slick movements along with the catchy song.

This dance was particularly popular around July 2020, a great period for TikTok dances.

Laxed, Siren Beat – Jawsh 685 (Savage Love – Jason Derulo)

This dance popularized by Jazlyne Baybee went hugely viral thanks to the simple choreography paired with Jawsh 685’s viral tune. Jason Derulo controversially ended up using Jawsh’s tune in his song Savage Love, and the singer even ended up releasing a TikTok version of the music video, including videos of Jason doing the dance alongside popular TikTokers.

That’s only a portion of the huge number of iconic dances that have been popularized via TikTok – and there’s sure to be more viral choreography to come.