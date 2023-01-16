Love Island UK is back on our screens as of January 16, with weeks of fun and drama in store for fans — but when does winter Love Island 2023 finish? Here’s everything you need to know.

A whole new cast is joining the Love Island villa for the 2023 winter series, with Maya Jama making her debut as host for the latest instalment set in a stunning villa in South Africa.

The show never fails to get millions of people across the world invested in the romance and drama that will inevitably come from the series, with a new main episode almost every night and extra content in Love Island: Unseen Bits and Love Island: Aftersun.

Viewers are ready for weeks of entertainment, but when exactly does winter Love Island 2023 finish? Here’s what you need to know.

When does winter Love Island finish 2023?

Winter Love Island 2023 is reportedly set to last for eight weeks, starting January 16, with the previous two seasons in the summers of 2021 and 2022 each lasting a similar amount of time. If the show does in fact air for eight weeks, it would be expected to finish around March 13.

However, the previous winter season in Cape Town that began in January 2020 only lasted 44 days in comparison to the summer seasons’ typical 58 days, so the exact run time remains to be seen.

Regardless, the show is set to last for a number of weeks, giving plenty of time for the cast to get to know each other, romance to blossom, and drama to start.

