Below Deck’s Ben accuses Barbie of “pushing Kyle aside” for personal reasons

Ben Willoughby was concerned when Barbie Pascual started to push Kyle Stillie away on Below Deck Season 11.

Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie have a close friendship on Below Deck Season 11, but she began to pull away when things got more serious between them.

In a clip from the upcoming Below Deck episode airing on April 29, Ben Willoughby confronted the stew for the way she’s been treating Kyle after they finished dinner service.

“I woke up this morning to Kyle being very upset. The dude’s been down all day, and I’m kind of annoyed at it,” Ben explained. “He really wants to talk to you, but he doesn’t know how to go about it.”

“Don’t get mad at me for my personal relationship with Kyle,” Barbie clapped back at Ben.

“It’s just disappointing that he’s been there for you the whole charter season so far, and now you’re pushing this kid aside. I mean, I get you have stuff going on but are you even going to chat to him?” Ben asked.

Bravo Barbie Pascual of Below Deck

Barbie told Ben that she would talk to Kyle about his feelings, but she criticized how Ben approached her about the situation.

Ben said that Kyle doesn’t deserve Barbie’s poor treatment because he’s a good guy. She brought up the fact that he doesn’t treat Sunny Marquis the right way either.

Barbie called out Ben’s hypocrisy for approaching her about her behavior in a relationship when he can be disrespectful to Sunny at times.

The conversation between the crew members didn’t end on a good note, and Barbie will decide for herself how she handles her relationship with Kyle.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.