Vanderpump Villa’s Gabriella & Stephen expose “biggest villain” of Season 1

Vanderpump Villa’s Gabriella Sanon and Stephen Alsvig shared with Dexerto in an exclusive interview who they thought was the “biggest villain” of Season 1, both agreeing on their answer.

Vanderpump Villa Season 1 has seen several moments where castmates have put their work at risk for a ‘good time.’ Not only that, but some have even risked their jobs just to have their voices heard.

Whether it’s Grace Cottrell yelling at Marciano Brunette for being her least favorite human, Hannah Fouch apologizing to Lisa Vanderpump for drinking on the job, or Marciano Brunette getting demoted because of his actions during just about every guest visit at Chateau Rosabelle, many cast members have had LVP doubting her choice of hiring them.

Not only that, but after Andre Mitchell expressed interest in Gabriella Sanon, Grace, who was crushing on Andre, and other women cast mates like Hannah and Telly Hall began to tear Gabriella down. The women also threw shade at Gabriella for kissing a guest, causing Gabriella to isolate with those she felt close with like Stephen Alsvig.

However, after all of the drama, Vanderpump Villa’s Gabriella Sanon and Stephen Alsvig shared with Dexerto in an exclusive interview who they considered the “biggest villain” of Season 1, both agreeing that it was Marciano.

“His influence had a lot to do with each of the problems,” they told us. Most notably, Gabriella explained how Marciano’s “energy, words, and actions” played a role in how his ex-girlfriend Hannah “feels in a relationship” — which isn’t necessarily a good thing.

Gabriella even said that Marciano, who was demoted from Lead Server to dishes and asked by LVP to stay in the kitchen during Episode 5, “had his toes dipped in a lot of drama” throughout the entire season.

Instagram: vanderpumpvilla Lisa Vanderpump and the Vanderpump Villa cast

Stephen also explained why Marciano was the “biggest villain” of Season 1, saying he “had a way of being an assertive presence in any moment and not giving much option of anything else.”

Stephen continued to paint an image of what a moment with Marciano looks like: “You go ahead and yell over there, we hear you anyway.”

Though Gabriella and Stephen felt there were villain characteristics in the Chateau, they also agreed that they’d like to see the original cast members from Season 1 come back for Season 2, if and when it gets approved by Hulu.

New episodes of Vanderpump Villa are released on Mondays on Hulu.