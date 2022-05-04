Pokimane explains why she’s happy Sykkuno left Twitch for YouTube

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys explained why she’s happy Sykkuno left Twitch to sign an exclusive deal with YouTube, claiming she loves seeing people get “lots of money” from big corporations.

On May 2, Sykkuno turned the world upside down after announcing a shock move to YouTube. According to KristoferYee, he was reportedly offered a “ridiculous” amount of money to switch platforms.

Sykkuno revealed Twitch did try to match the offer, and it almost swayed him. However, he claimed they spent his name wrong in an email, which surprised him so much that it ultimately influenced his decision.

While it’s bittersweet news for fans who hoped he’d stay on Twitch, Poki admitted she’s “happy” he made the switch, explaining that streamers getting massive platform deals at the expense of big corporations is a huge win.

Advertisement

“I am happy for him, and I want to watch him ‘oh geez!’ it all the way to the bank. All the way to the bank! Yes, sir!” said Poki. Knowing full well that people would be interested in her take, she elaborated further.

“Honestly, I’m almost always happy to see someone get a platform deal. Because to me, that’s just, oh my god, a big corporation giving lots of money to somebody I know.” In this case, it turned out to be a friend too.

Then, she did her best attempt at an evil laugh and said, “Let’s suck them dry!” — referring to streamers receiving big payouts from corporations — before adding: “You know? Like, I’m just happy to see people make money!”

Advertisement

Sykkuno is one of several streamers who have switched from Twitch to YouTube in the past few years. The list includes Ludwig, DrLupo, TimTheTatman, and Valkyrae. It’s tipped to include at least five more new additions, too.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea. For example, xQc believes streamers can lose their presence on YouTube, and Asmongold claims some aspects of YouTube are “garbage” compared to Twitch.

Dr Disrespect, who moved to YouTube in August 2020 following a mysterious ban from Twitch, also lashed out at the platform just recently. Claiming they “don’t support [streamers] one bit.”