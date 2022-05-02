Sykkuno announces shock move to YouTube Gaming

Sykkuno has announced a move to YouTube Gaming as the site’s newest exclusive signing after skyrocketing to Twitch fame.

Fans saw the writing on the wall days ahead of the reveal, but now everyone’s favorite green-hoodied streamer is preparing for the next chapter of his career.

Joining close friend Valkyrae, Sykkuno is the latest name of top-talent broadcasters in the scene to make the leap to YouTube.

The 100T co-owner made a cameo appearance in Sykkuno’s announcement video, that was largely aimed at promising his fans that nothing other than the URL would change after the switch.

Sykkuno is expected to have his YouTube Gaming debut on May 3, shortly after joining his new home for streaming.

This story is developing…