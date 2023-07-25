PogChamps 5 Chess Tournament announced ft. xQc, Tyler1, Sykkuno, more

The fifth iteration of PogChamps is finally back after a two-year absence, and it has been announced that it will consist of a who’s who of the world’s top streamers and chess players duking it out for the $100,000 prize pool.

Running from July 25 to August 18, the two-week tournament will see 16 streamers go head-to-head. And for the first time, Chess.com will be partnering up with Ludwig’s Mogul Moves and Offbrand to organize the event.

The Pogchamps 5 competition will also feature a live, in-person final where the top two competitors will play in an over-the-board match on August 18 in Los Angeles.

So here is everything you need to know about PogChamps 5.

PogChamps 5 lineup

Below is a complete list of the players who will be participating, and the commentary team for the event.

Players

CDawgVA

Daily Dose of Internet

Distortion2

Frank-is-heres

Fuslie

Ghastly

I did a thing

Jarvis

Jinnytty

Papaplatte

QTCinderella

Squeex

Sykkuno

Tyler1

Wirtual

xQc

Co-hosts and commentary team

Ludwig

Hikaru Nakamura

Robert Hess

Daniel Naroditsky

Aman Hambleton

Alexandra Botez

Andrea Botez

Danny Rensch

Levy Rozman

Anna Rudolf

James Canty III

If there are any changes to the lineup, we will be sure to update you here.