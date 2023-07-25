PogChamps 5 Chess Tournament announced ft. xQc, Tyler1, Sykkuno, more
The fifth iteration of PogChamps is finally back after a two-year absence, and it has been announced that it will consist of a who’s who of the world’s top streamers and chess players duking it out for the $100,000 prize pool.
The last iteration of PogChamps was just over two years ago which saw some of the streaming world’s biggest names go against each other in games of chess for a $100,000 prize pool. And now, the fifth iteration’s lineup has been announced.
Running from July 25 to August 18, the two-week tournament will see 16 streamers go head-to-head. And for the first time, Chess.com will be partnering up with Ludwig’s Mogul Moves and Offbrand to organize the event.
The Pogchamps 5 competition will also feature a live, in-person final where the top two competitors will play in an over-the-board match on August 18 in Los Angeles.
So here is everything you need to know about PogChamps 5.
PogChamps 5 lineup
Below is a complete list of the players who will be participating, and the commentary team for the event.
Players
- CDawgVA
- Daily Dose of Internet
- Distortion2
- Frank-is-heres
- Fuslie
- Ghastly
- I did a thing
- Jarvis
- Jinnytty
- Papaplatte
- QTCinderella
- Squeex
- Sykkuno
- Tyler1
- Wirtual
- xQc
Co-hosts and commentary team
- Ludwig
- Hikaru Nakamura
- Robert Hess
- Daniel Naroditsky
- Aman Hambleton
- Alexandra Botez
- Andrea Botez
- Danny Rensch
- Levy Rozman
- Anna Rudolf
- James Canty III
If there are any changes to the lineup, we will be sure to update you here.