Sykkuno explains how Twitch name blunder pushed him to YouTube deal

Sykkuno has left Twitch behind in a big move to YouTube Gaming to start afresh. The big reason? While Twitch’s first offer was “garbage”, they eventually backflipped and matched YouTube. However, a name blunder ended the debate.

Sykkuno has finally joined the YouTube Gaming family in May 2022 after leaving his home on Twitch, where he boasted four million followers, to stream exclusively on their competitor.

The move was a shock to some as YouTube continues their big acquisitions in the streaming space. However, for Sykkuno, it was easy because Twitch’s first offer “was just bad” compared to what was on the table.

While the streaming giant ended up coming with “a very, very good offer”, a blunder in an email with the star’s name put the final nail in the coffin.

Sykkuno shocked by Twitch backflip on “garbage” offer

Sykkuno told viewers Twitch’s updated offer almost kept him onboard. It was a bit unexpected to the streamer, who was marred by previous controversies of Twitch lowballing other streamers.

“I was shocked. Everyone thinks that they have this reputation for giving a garbage offer. And they did give me one, until they upgraded it to a much better one,” he said.

The streamer hypothesized Ludwig’s big exit — and other big name departures like TimTheTatman — had something to do with Twitch’s insistence to keep him on.

“I was almost ready to go ‘they cared,'” he continued. “I think it’s because maybe Ludwig had left already and, you know, they were kind of afraid.”

However, what undid Sykkuno’s relationship with Twitch was a lack of professionalism. He showed an email he got from Twitch in which they misspelled the star’s name as Sukkuno, which he thought was a scam.

“This was an official email I got from Twitch, and when I got it I had to email so many people asking if this was a phishing scam.”

Venting his frustrations, the streamer finished up the explanation for his departure from Twitch expressing clear disappointment with the platform’s management.

“I’m supposed to be the 28th highest earning creator on the platform, the 45th most followed of all time on the platform, and they called me Sukkuno. On an official email.

“I mean maybe I have too big an ego or something, but I was shocked. I legit thought I was getting scammed. I was afraid to click this email.

“I don’t know if I’m taking it too much, but they couldn’t even spell my name right.”