Pokimane and xQc claim Valorant is “killing” its own content on Twitch

Streaming giants Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel have claimed that Valorant is being ruined by Riot Games due to a lack of diverse content they broadcast on Twitch.

Valorant has had fans glued in recent weeks following the release of its brand new Battle Pass. With a plethora of new content available, players have rushed to streaming platforms such as Twitch to see how streamers respond to the changes.

So, it’s no surprise that it didn’t take long for well-seasoned Valorant players Pokimane and xQc to be asked about their opinion on the game during their joint livestream on May 1.

Advertisement

However, the pair subsequently slammed Riot Games for the high amount of pro Valorant games it is producing on Twitch. So much so, they were worried Riot Games is “killing” Valorant content on the platform.

Pokimane and xQc fear for Valorant’s future on Twitch

In a clip from her livestream with xQc, Pokimane claimed that she fears for Valorant’s future on the platform due to the lack of diverse content that Riot Games broadcasts on Twitch.

Read More: Valorant pro zombs claims Riot took money out of VCT event prize pool to cover costs

“I f*cking hate the way Valorant functions on Twitch. I love the game to death. But they stream professional games like every f*cking day… literally every day,” Pokimane claimed. “I feel like they are killing their own content on Twitch by streaming pro games every day.”

Advertisement

xQc agreed with her saying that a similar situation happened with CS: GO. According to the 25-year-old, CS: GO’s presence on Twitch also suffered due to a lack of variable or new content.



Further expressing her frustration at the type of Valorant content she sees regularly, Pokimane said: “I look at the Valorant content every f*cking day and it’s like five days out of seven, the only top streams are watch parties.”

“From my perspective as a streamer, if I wake up and I see that all there is in Valorant is watch parties I don’t want to play that game because everyone’s only watching the watch party. It essentially kills the content scene of that game.”

Advertisement

As two of Twitch’s biggest streamers, xQc and Pokimane have an undeniable influence over their viewers. Therefore, it won’t be long before their comments catch the attention of Riot Games.