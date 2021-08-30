DrLupo just left Twitch with an exclusive YouTube Gaming deal

Streamer Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo is officially leaving Twitch in favor of YouTube Gaming, joining the likes of 100 Thieves’ CouRage and Valkyrae.

Following an August 27 tweet teasing something new, the now-former Twitch streamer has made an official announcement. He’s signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming.

Having already built up a sizeable following of 1.7 million subscribers on the rival streaming platform, DrLupo may be off to a great start when he does his first official stream on August 31, 2021.

By signing this exclusive contract with YouTube, it shows DrLupo sees an opportunity within Google’s platform.

According to a report from The Verge, DrLupo has suggested that the platform will also help him as he expands his brand through other entertainment initiatives, possibly suggesting that there is more to YouTube streaming than we currently know.