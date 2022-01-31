Valkyrae reveals new YouTube Gaming deal after streaming break

100 Thieves co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has revealed that she’s re-signed a contract with YouTube after taking a break from live streaming.

Valkyrae announced that she was joining fellow 100 Thieves co-owner Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop on YouTube Gaming in early 2020, bringing her content exclusively to the Google-owned website.

Hofstetter announced on January 14 of this year that she was taking a break from streaming after announcing that her YouTube contract had expired.

She then explained that the video she was going to use to announce her next contract hadn’t been filmed yet, leaving fans wondering if she would be moving back to Twitch.

Advertisement

On January 31, Rae has finally released her video on Twitter, revealing that she has re-signed with YouTube Gaming.

Valkyrae re-signs with YouTube Gaming

In the video, Valkyrae gets out of a red SUV and walks into what appears to be a commercial set. As she sits down, the director comes over and begins talking about ideas they could do for the announcement.

Rae replies: “It’s okay, I’m just staying on YouTube.”

Valkyrae has amassed over 3.6 million subscribers throughout her three YouTube channels.

Her new contract means that she will continue to be one of the top YouTube Gaming streamers, alongside Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, DrLupo, and Ludwig.

Advertisement

Fans react to Valkyrae YouTube re-sign

Rising Twitch streamer kkatamina replied to Rae’s video reveal in support of her re-signing to YouTube, writing: “The YouTube queen is here to stay!”

THE YOUTUBE QUEEN IS HERE TO STAY 🥺❤️ — Miyoung (@Kkatamina) January 31, 2022

Many fans of the creator made comments about the jab she made towards Facebook Gaming in the video. When presented with a blue mug, she smashed it onto the ground before saying, “No.”

DID FACEBOOK DIRTY ICB pic.twitter.com/pS0GharLuH — cas 😀 RAE DAY!! (@raempostor) January 31, 2022

This may not be the only YouTube Gaming news we hear about this year, as Valkyrae has teased that there are even more Twitch creators being signed to the platform.