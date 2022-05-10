MrBeast teases next huge video with Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory recreation

YouTube star MrBeast is well on his way to creating his next masterpiece after unveiling jaw-dropping progress shots of the set for his upcoming video.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular content creators on the internet.

Best known for his over-the-top challenge videos, the YouTuber is also hailed for his philanthropic giveaways, as well as his ambitious environmental projects like #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas.

However, he gained international acclaim after publishing his recreation of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ series last year — even earning the praise of the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Now, it’s looking like he’s finally got a contender for his magnum opus… and it’s inspired by Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

Earlier this year, MrBeast launched his own line of chocolate bars, aptly named ‘Feastables.’ In true Willy Wonka fashion, certain bars contained a ‘golden ticket’ of sorts that granted lucky winners the chance to visit his very own chocolate factory.

After accidentally giving away $1.3 million worth of chocolate bars in a flash sale, it seems that all the winners have been chosen, paving the way for a season 2 of the project — and it’s looking nothing short of impressive.

MrBeast creates an actual chocolate waterfall

On May 7, MrBeast shared a photo of a true-blue chocolate factory worthy of Willy Wonka’s name, complete with stone bridges and lollipops sticking out of the ground. “Why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard?” he joked.

We’re in the early stages of recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (this photo is like 10% of it) why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard 😂 pic.twitter.com/jJbcgykKtM — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2022

Several days later, MrBeast shared a progress video of an actual chocolate waterfall. While it isn’t currently in a perfect state, he assured viewers that it would be picture-perfect for his upcoming video.

This might be the biggest project MrBeast has undertaken thus far — it’s certainly on par with his Squid Game upload, at least.

That’s not all; during all this, MrBeast claims that he’s been “terraforming an island” he bought for $20 million as part of his upcoming 100 million subscriber celebration.

It’s looking like MrBeast’s YouTube empire is about to get even bigger as his main channel continues to rival the site’s most-subscribed creator, PewDiePie.