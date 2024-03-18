MrBeast’s Beast Games: Prize, where to watch & more

YouTube superstar MrBeast will be releasing his first game show on Prime Video with an eye-popping prize up for grabs. Here’s everything you need to know about MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games.’

The YouTube star is no stranger to putting contestants up to extreme challenges to compete for a staggering cash prize. And now, MrBeast will be taking his challenges to the next level.

Earlier in 2024, it was reported that the 25-year-old was believed to be close to finalizing a historic deal worth $100 million for his first TV show on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Now, the YouTube star is confirmed to be making his streaming debut with his first game show, ‘Beast Games.’

Article continues after ad

YouTube: MrBeast MrBeast’s Squid Game recreation in 2021 became his most viewed video, with over 588 million views.

MrBeast announces Prime Video game show

On March 18, months after rumors circulated that he was close to putting pen to paper on a deal with Amazon, MrBeast announced that he’d be filming “the largest game show in history” with Amazon Prime.

“Big news gamers: I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video!” the YouTuber wrote.

Article continues after ad

According to MrBeast, his game show will feature over 1,000 contestants, who will battle it out for a staggering $5 million prize. “Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records… I’ll reveal more later this year but let’s just say, it’s gonna be an insane show,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch MrBeast’s Beast Games

Currently, there is no expected release date for MrBeast’s Beast Games. However, we know the YouTuber’s game show will launch on Amazon’s Prime Video.

According to reports, the first episode of Beast Games will premiere on YouTube before releasing on Prime Video in hopes viewers will transfer to Amazon’s video platform.

Beast Games’ eye-popping prize

As revealed by MrBeast himself, the YouTuber’s Beast Games will have 1,000 contestants competing for the “largest prize in game show in history” — which even beats out Netflix’s mega-successful Squid Games: The Challenge.

According to the YouTube star, a $5,000,000 prize will be on the line. While much of the details have been kept tight-lipped, fans should expect “many World Records” to be broken.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For years, MrBeast has toyed with the idea of working with a streaming platform in some way or another, even claiming he could’ve helped Netflix “immensely” with the Squid Game reality TV show.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what MrBeast has up his sleeve for the show, with more details expected to be revealed later in 2024.