MrBeast reveals his video featuring 50 creators working for a $1,000,000 prize became his most-viewed within the first 24 hours.

50 YouTubers fight for $1,000,000, garnering over 71 million views within its first day on his channel, which MrBeast claims is a new record.

MrBeast’s videos are no stranger to drawing the attention of millions, especially now that he has become the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, boasting 300 million subscribers.

“New video is my most viewed video ever in 24 hours,” said MrBeast on X. “Would have been a world record if it wasn’t for the GTA 6 trailer.”

When viewed on YouTube directly, the video has only 67 million views, a four million difference from what MrBeast reported in his image. Therefore, it’s unclear if MrBeast’s video received 71 million views or 67 million.

“70+ million views in a single day is honestly beyond impressive,” said fellow content creator Happy Power.

MrBeast has made headlines recently, not just because he recently hit 300 million subscribers but also for his philanthropic efforts to build 100 homes for those in need in third-world countries.

This accomplishment faced some backlash from the community, who were skeptical about the build quality of the houses and disliked seeing people used for views.

Shortly after, another controversy emerged when a post claimed that one of the recipients was trying to sell the house they had been given. However, this was confirmed to be false by the commissioner of El Salvador.

One commenter predicted that 50 YouTubers fighting for $1,000,000 could surpass MrBeast’s Squid Games video, which has a similar concept.

Although the Squid Game video is two years old and has over 630 million views, the latest video’s view count within 24 hours is reportedly higher, indicating its potential to attract even more viewers.

However, another commenter pointed out that the views could be inflated due to the high-profile content creators featured in the video.

“Not surprising since all the participants are YouTubers with their own fanbases,” they said.