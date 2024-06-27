MrBeast reveals video idea he wasn’t allowed to make

MrBeast has revealed the one video that he was banned from doing, and it could have had dire consequences for himself.

From creating his own version of Squid Games to getting buried alive for days at a time, Jimmy ‘MrBeast‘ Donaldson has become known for making some insane videos. But how far can he actually go?

During a visit to Australia, Donaldson spoke on the Kyle & Jackie O Show on June 26 and revealed the one video his team banned him from making as it could have left him dead.

He said: “I wanted to climb the side of a building with [toilet] plungers. But they said I would die.”

Donaldson was also asked why he hadn’t retired from YouTube to just enjoy life, but Jimmy said: “Because I get to hundreds of millions of people. Like, why would I not want to do that?”

Fans were seemingly excited to catch a glimpse of MrBeast as thousands of people gathered by the Sydney Opera House for a giveaway event where one fan won a $450,000 Lamborghini.

Nine other cars were also up for grabs, which included a Porsche, a Mercedes, a Tesla, the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine van, and a Jurassic-Park-themed Volkswagen.

While he was in Sydney, MrBeast also made sure to visit a young fan named Eve who was in palliative care at a local children’s hospice. An X user named Tamara took to the platform to try to get in contact with Donaldson after hearing he was in town.

A few days later, Tamara posted a photo of MrBeast with Eve. She wrote: “Here is the good side of social media. Thank you kind-hearted people who shared this and made a little girl’s dream come true.”

MrBeast quickly replied: “Thanks for making me aware, I had a blast meeting Eve.”