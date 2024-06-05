MrBeast reveals stacked cast for “biggest video yet” with Kai Cenat, Pokimane & more

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has finished filming what he says is his “biggest video yet,” revealing a huge cast of the internet’s top stars who are set to appear in the project.

MrBeast is known for his over-the-top challenges and big budget videos, but his upcoming upload promises to be one of his most prolific projects to date.

On June 5, 2024, MrBeast revealed that his “biggest video yet” had just wrapped filming — and it’s set to feature some of the most famous names in online entertainment.

In a now-deleted tweet, MrBeast thanked a total of 50 influencers who, when added together, make up most of social media’s top personalities.

Article continues after ad

The full list of influencers set to star in MrBeast’s forthcoming video is as follows:

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

KSI

Logan Paul

Ludwig

Pokimane

VikkStar

Lazarbeam

Mark Rober

Sam & Colby

MoistCritikal

Fede

Marques Brownlee

Jschlatt

Quackity

The Botez Sisters

Niko

FaZe Rug

Enaldinho

Rubius

Sketch

Valkyrae

Spren

Chunkz

Michelle Khare

Nick Digiovanni

Lexi

Jaiden Animations

Ossy

Bella Poarch

Michael Reeves

Jesser

MatPat

Amixem

CarryMinati

AJ Shabeel

Ibai

Amine

Spriteder

Sushi Ramen

Kwaktube

Deestroying

Lilypichu

Odd1sout

Nil Oieda

Jacksfilms

JiDion

Ryan Trahan

This isn’t the first time MrBeast has made mention of this massive video. On June 4, Twitch star Ibai Llanos posted on X that he’d just finished filming a video with Donaldson and that he couldn’t say anything more about the project.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast responded to him, saying it “might be the greatest video” he’s ever made.

That’s not all; the YouTuber, who recently became the platform’s most-subscribed channel over T-Series, revealed that the video is set to drop on July 13 and will take him an entire month to edit.

Article continues after ad

While fans don’t know much about what this video will entail, some influencers have posted little glimpses behind the scenes, such as a video Kai Cenat posted to his Instagram story showing him stuffing wads of cash down his pants while being berated by Ludwig in a humorous interaction.

Ludwig also posted a tidbit about the project, saying he’s “bringing a little something back” with him alongside a photo of a briefcase presumably full of cash.

Fans have been scouring for more clues all over the internet, with one posting a photo showing KSI filming with MrBeast, who was seen driving an off-road vehicle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to MrBeast’s upcoming content. The influencer is currently casting for his Beast Games competition, which will pit contestants against each other for a $5 million prize.

The series is set to premier on Prime Video as his first-ever major televised achievement — something fans have been begging for ever since he debuted his viral Squid Game recreation back in 2021.