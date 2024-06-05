MrBeast reveals stacked cast for “biggest video yet” with Kai Cenat, Pokimane & more

MrBeast reveals stacked cast for “biggest video yet” with Kai Cenat, Pokimane & moreX: MrBeast
Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has finished filming what he says is his “biggest video yet,” revealing a huge cast of the internet’s top stars who are set to appear in the project.
MrBeast is known for his over-the-top challenges and big budget videos, but his upcoming upload promises to be one of his most prolific projects to date.
On June 5, 2024, MrBeast revealed that his “biggest video yet” had just wrapped filming — and it’s set to feature some of the most famous names in online entertainment.
In a now-deleted tweet, MrBeast thanked a total of 50 influencers who, when added together, make up most of social media’s top personalities.
The full list of influencers set to star in MrBeast’s forthcoming video is as follows:
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- KSI
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig
- Pokimane
- VikkStar
- Lazarbeam
- Mark Rober
- Sam & Colby
- MoistCritikal
- Fede
- Marques Brownlee
- Jschlatt
- Quackity
- The Botez Sisters
- Niko
- FaZe Rug
- Enaldinho
- Rubius
- Sketch
- Valkyrae
- Spren
- Chunkz
- Michelle Khare
- Nick Digiovanni
- Lexi
- Jaiden Animations
- Ossy
- Bella Poarch
- Michael Reeves
- Jesser
- MatPat
- Amixem
- CarryMinati
- AJ Shabeel
- Ibai
- Amine
- Spriteder
- Sushi Ramen
- Kwaktube
- Deestroying
- Lilypichu
- Odd1sout
- Nil Oieda
- Jacksfilms
- JiDion
- Ryan Trahan
This isn’t the first time MrBeast has made mention of this massive video. On June 4, Twitch star Ibai Llanos posted on X that he’d just finished filming a video with Donaldson and that he couldn’t say anything more about the project.
MrBeast responded to him, saying it “might be the greatest video” he’s ever made.
That’s not all; the YouTuber, who recently became the platform’s most-subscribed channel over T-Series, revealed that the video is set to drop on July 13 and will take him an entire month to edit.
While fans don’t know much about what this video will entail, some influencers have posted little glimpses behind the scenes, such as a video Kai Cenat posted to his Instagram story showing him stuffing wads of cash down his pants while being berated by Ludwig in a humorous interaction.
Ludwig also posted a tidbit about the project, saying he’s “bringing a little something back” with him alongside a photo of a briefcase presumably full of cash.
Fans have been scouring for more clues all over the internet, with one posting a photo showing KSI filming with MrBeast, who was seen driving an off-road vehicle.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to MrBeast’s upcoming content. The influencer is currently casting for his Beast Games competition, which will pit contestants against each other for a $5 million prize.
The series is set to premier on Prime Video as his first-ever major televised achievement — something fans have been begging for ever since he debuted his viral Squid Game recreation back in 2021.