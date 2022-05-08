MrBeast stuns fans with his massive viewership growth since starting YouTube

YouTube superstar Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed his incredible viewership growth since he started on the platform when he was just 12-years-old.

Things have exploded for MrBeast in recent times. With 94.9M subscribers on the platform, he has become one of the biggest names on the internet with his mind-blowing content.

Although he’s now an instantly-recognizable name, MrBeast first set himself up on YouTube when he was 12-years-old and has been developing his content ever since.

All the grind clearly paid off for him. The YouTuber shared that since starting his influencer career, his annual viewership has grown from 15k to over 13 billion.

MrBeast reveals his annual YouTube viewership growth

To celebrate his 24th birthday, MrBeast shared a Twitter post in which he showed how much his annual viewership has skyrocketed over the years.

The timeline revealed that when he was 12, MrBeast was pulling in 15,000 views a year. However, by the time he reached 23, he received a whopping 13.2 billion annual views.

Although the sharp contrast astounded his fans, it didn’t come as a complete surprise. After all, this was the year he produced his record-breaking Squid Game recreation, which has 248 million views as of writing.

Here’s how many YT views I’ve gotten every year of my life. Another successful year 🥳 23 – 13,265,311,414

22 – 8,184,185,544

21 – 3,324,451,660

20 – 2,099,879,911

19 – 464,282,517

18 – 122,441,813

17 – 5,482,596

16 – 202,000

15 – 125,634

14 – 41,148

13 – 7,000

12 – 15,000 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2022

The timeline also showed how MrBeast’s viewership has spiked from one year to the next. For example, when he was 17 he finally broke the million mark, going from 202k views to 5.4 million, thanks in part to his videos exploring the income of famous YouTubers such as his hero PewDiePie.

He then went on to hit the milestone of reaching one billion views for the first time when he was 2o-years-old. No doubt, his video ‘Do Water Repellent Shoes Actually Work?’ helped boost his number as it has received 101 million views, as of writing.

With MrBeast hitting the highest figures he’s ever had in his career, it’s mind-blowing how he could possibly go any bigger.

Yet, with the YouTuber claiming that he is currently in the process of developing a real-life Willy Wonka-themed video, he could be on the way to obliterating records once again.