MrBeast teases mysterious ‘Season 2’ of Feastables chocolate bars

YouTube star MrBeast recently revealed he’d given away 1 million of his Feastables chocolate bars… and now, there could be something even bigger on the way.

Earlier this year, notable YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson sparked yet another major business venture by unleashing his ‘Feastables’ line of chocolate bars.

Of course, this isn’t your average chocolate company. In true MrBeast fashion, customers naturally get the chance to win $1 million in prizes with their purchases.

One of these prizes include a chance to tour MrBeast’s very own chocolate factory for one of his viral YouTube videos.

However, it seemed as though there was a stalemate for some time. That is, until Donaldson decided on a sudden, 10-minute Flash Sale where all orders were free.

This sale ended up literally breaking the Feastables website and “sold” over 1 million chocolate bars, which MrBeast announced in an email following the viral moment.

Although some buyers’ orders might be changed or delayed, he assured fans that they would, indeed, receive their chocolate — and with all items now out of stock, it seems that something else is on the way.

On April 21, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Feastables website now sports a new banner with scrolling text that reads: “Season 2 is loading… All mystery tickets have been found!”

Those wanting to stay in the loop regarding this mysterious Season 2 can text HMU’ to a phone number found on the site’s banner for more details. For now, we just got a text that promises the company will “share more info soon.”

Considering that MrBeast has said he has major plans in store for future videos, it’s possible this particular stunt could have ties to yet another project. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.