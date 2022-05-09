PewDiePie emotional after finally moving to Japan two years since his announcement

YouTube king PewDiePie has officially moved to Japan, announcing the news in a tear-jerking vlog nearly two and half years after first announcing his relocation.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is YouTube’s most-subscribed independent content creator.

The Swede lived in the United Kingdom for some time after rising to prominence as a YouTuber, but in Fall 2019, announced his intentions to move to Japan.

This major relocation didn’t come as a shock to fans; Kjellberg is a noted enthusiast of Japanese culture, and has visited Japan many times in the past.

However, the global health crisis put his move on pause for two years. During that time, PewDiePie’s house in Japan was broken into and robbed, and the country’s closed borders due to health concerns prevented him from making the jump.

Advertisement

In May 2022, this changed. On May 9, PewDiePie uploaded a vlog with the big reveal: He and his wife Marzia, along with their two pugs, are finally in Japan.

Kjellberg’s vlog takes viewers through the arduous process of securing their Visas and other necessities to move to another country, as well as the difficulties of flying with pets. (The couple refused to put their pugs in cargo, so ended up using a private jet.)

While the video is mostly upbeat, PewDiePie’s realization that he and Marzia had finally made their dream come true brought tears to his eyes as they were driven to their new home.

Advertisement

“Obviously, it’s been a really long journey, but I really, really appreciate everyone who was supportive of us going,” he said near the end of his video. “It just meant a lot that people were cheering for us, you know?”

“It feels amazing to be here, finally. …I can’t wait for the next chapter of our lives.”