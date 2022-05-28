Logan Paul teases WWE grudge match against The Miz after WrestleMania betrayal

After being betrayed by The Miz while celebrating their tag-team victory at WWE WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul hinted a grudge match against his newfound enemy could be in the works.

Logan’s stint in the WWE universe has been gaining traction ever since he appeared at WrestleMania 37 and SummerSlam in 2021. It culminated in him starring in a tag-team match with The Miz at WrestleMania 38.

However, although he and The Miz won the match, The Miz’s ego imploded after witnessing Logan’s impressive performance. He betrayed Logan by giving him a Skull Crushing Finale before storming out of the stadium.

Logan has remained tight-lipped about his next appearance ever since. However, that changed on May 27. He broke his silence on social media and shared a video of The Miz talking about the incident with Jimmy Kimmel.

In the video, Jimmy Kimmel asked The Miz why he decided to betray Logan.

“Logan Paul has a huge fan base. People that love him,” said The Miz. “But he also has people who want to see his face hit the mat, and I am a person that gives people what they want.”

Logan clapped back by teasing a potential grudge match. “I’m coming for you,” he said. He also slammed The Miz for being “stupid” and “dumb” and threatened to “f**k him up.” So, it seems like a showdown is inevitable.

Initially, the WWE Universe had mixed opinions about Logan stepping foot into their world. However, since then, he’s earned their praise and has even exceeded the expectations of other wrestlers, including Roman Reigns.

Given how well-received he’s been, Logan is even considering taking up a full-time career with the WWE, and if that does come to fruition, his grudge match against The Miz could be the first of many in a longstanding feud.