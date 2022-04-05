WWE champion Roman Reigns praises Logan Paul for WrestleMania 38 effort

WWE’s biggest superstar today, Roman Reigns, has praised Logan Paul for his work effort ahead of WrestleMania 38, claiming the YouTube star had plenty of fans “tuned in.”

A year after first stepping foot into a WWE ring, Logan Paul finally made his debut at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. While he picked up the win over legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio, it didn’t end well for the social media celeb.

His tag team partner, The Miz, suddenly turned, leaving Paul face down in the ring to end his night. With many praising his performance overall, it could leave the door open for a full-time run in the near future, perhaps one that starts with him getting some revenge.

Advertisement

With the likes of Miz himself, along with Ric Flair and others, having already praised his efforts, the ‘Head of the Table’ has now joined in too, as newly Unified Champion Roman Reigns has commented on his Mania debut.

Logan Paul’s WWE debut was a memorable onepic.twitter.com/5rS0552J7o — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 4, 2022

“I think as performers, you’ve gotta be multi-layered,” Reigns said in an interview with TMZSports. “In performing arts, you have to have multiple lanes of a skillset.”

It’s exactly that variety that’s led the Paul brothers to success in YouTube, boxing, and now, professional wrestling, according to the WWE Champion.

“These guys, yeah they started out as YouTubers, but… I don’t think I’ve ever talked to Logan Paul, even though he’s been around WWE for a few weeks now. I’ve definitely never met his brother Jake. But these guys, from everything that I’ve ever seen or heard, they put in the work.”

Advertisement

From high-flying moves to flashy suplexes, Paul showed off a varied moveset during his in-ring debut at Mania. Rather than phoning it in and relying on his celeb status, Reigns praised him for preparing right.

“They live on a full-time boxing schedule,” he said. “They train, they eat, they do everything that a professional boxer would do to prepare for a fight.

“Then you tie that in with their following, that’s a huge part of this day and age, social media and these personal platforms. You’ve gotta have people tuned into what you’re doing, and they’ve done that. They’ve done the work, kudos to them.”

Advertisement

While Reigns continues to lead as the biggest ‘needle mover’ in the company, there’s currently no telling when we may see Paul return to the ring and give him some opposition.