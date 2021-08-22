Logan Paul makes surprise WWE SummerSlam appearance roasting Baron Corbin

Logan Paul made an unexpected appearance backstage at WWE SummerSlam, staring down and roasting Baron Corbin for interrupting his interview, leading many to believe their feud will continue at Raw.

In response to CM Punk’s emphatic AEW debut, WWE confirmed that Logan Paul would return to the ring on August 23 at Monday Night Raw.

It was supposed to be the third appearance he’s made for the company in less than a year following his debut on Friday Night Smackdown and follow-up appearance at WrestleMania.

However, the company surprised fans by having him make an unexpected appearance at SummerSlam. He shook hands with Big E and took part in an interview before getting rudely interrupted by Baron Corbin, and many expect the feud will continue on Raw.

Logan appeared alongside Big E during his post-fight interview and congratulated him on his victory.

And when asked what he thought about the fight, he said: “Look, that guy has got muscles on muscles. He’s got muscles in his eyeballs. We’re here at SummerSlam. It doesn’t get better than this.”

However, before he could finish his sentence, Baron Corbin butted in and asked the interview why she was interviewing Logan instead of him.

Logan laughed at first. Then, he took off his sunglasses, looked Corbin in the eye, and told him it was because he was an “a**hole.”

Corbin is currently signed to SmackDown, but he’s appeared on Raw several times in the past month, leading many to believe their feud will continue on the show.

People are still trying to wrap their heads around the fact Logan survived eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather.

So, if he clashes with Corbin in the wrestling ring, there’s a chance he might actually beat him.