Logan Paul is considering a full-time career with WWE

YouTuber Logan Paul is considering a full-time career with the WWE, potentially even starting a tag team with little bro, Jake Paul.

WWE shocked the world when they announced Logan Paul would team up with The Miz to take on legendary superstar Rey Mysterio and his son Dom Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 in Arlington, Texas.

Paul has made appearances at various WWE events throughout 2021 and 2022 including WrestleMania 37 and SummerSlam, with the April 2 event being YouTuber’s official debut with the WWE, stepping into the ring.

Logan Paul considers joining WWE full-time

On March 17, 2022, TMZ published an interview with Paul stating the 26-year-old is considering a career in wrestling, with just one catch: his fans have to want it.

Advertisement

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s up to me. I think it’s up to the fans. I think it’s up to the fans to see if they agree with me thinking I’m good,” Paul told the publication.

Read More: Fans aren’t liking Dixie D’Amelio’s latest photo with Big Time Rush

(Paul entertains the idea of a career with WWE – Video starts at 1:01)

If Pual’s fans start entertaining the idea of wanting to see him in the ring, the internet star said, “yeah, absolutely. It’s fun, dude. It’s really, really fun. I just got done with training this morning and I come back like ‘Yo!’ Yeah dude, it’s awesome.”

Advertisement

After Paul lost to KSI back in 2019, not many fans could have foreshadowed him stepping into the ring with undefeated boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. The YouTuber lost that match, but the effort was impressive and he now seems ready to exceed his fans’ expectations once again.

Read More: Jackson Mahomes sparks relationship rumors after kiss with Instagram model

Paul is set to go against WWE legend Rey Mysterio and his son Dom Mysterio in the WrestleMania38 event on April 2 and 3.