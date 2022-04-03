Logan Paul wins WWE WrestleMania 38 debut despite tag team betrayal

Logan Paul was victorious in his WWE WrestleMania 38 debut against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, but his tag-team partner, The Miz, turned on him when they were celebrating.

After months of build-up and hype, Logan Paul and The Miz’s tag-team match against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 finally happened, and it ended in chaos despite them winning the match.

Logan walked out looking like the perfect heel, wearing the outfit he teased, a pair of sunglasses, and his six million-dollar Pokemon card around his neck. Then, he tossed the sunglasses into the crowd, and the match was underway.

Logan started off on the sidelines but was tagged in early. He immediately showed off his athletic prowess, leaping over Rey Mysterio multiple times before doing the splits. However, he got kicked in the head and tagged out.

His next stints went much better. He power slammed Dominik Mysterio into the canvas, pulled off a Three Amigos on Rey Mysterio, and landed a frog splash from the top rope. But it all went downhill from there.

Not only did he receive some punishment, including multiple frog splashes and a 619, but The Miz also betrayed him. He snuck into the ring and sealed the win before turning on Logan and delivering Skull Crushing Finale.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/8Df7TIqcgJ — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

Logan regained his senses shortly after and looked angry and shocked as he watched The Miz walk out of the arena, gloating about what he’d done. So, although he managed to win on his debut, he lost his tag-team partner.

The two of them look like they’re set to feud in the coming weeks and months — especially considering Logan has said he’s considering performing for the WWE full-time. We’ll have to wait and see how far it goes.