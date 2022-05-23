Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration becomes first influencer brand to sponsor NASCAR team

Logan Paul & KSI’s immensely popular sports drink ‘Prime Hydration’ has become the first influencer-led brand to sponsor a NASCAR team, with their debut coming soon.

Announced on January 4, the Logan Paul and KSI-led sports drink has amassed immense popularity since then — almost immediately selling out of product whenever it comes into stock on the Prime Hydration website and retail stores.

They’ve even recently announced the UK-based launch alongside their sixth flavor.

Now, Prime Hydration has become the first influencer-led brand to sponsor a NASCAR team — and their debut is sooner than you think.

Prime Hydration sponsors a NASCAR team

Announced on the morning of May 23 by MBM Motorsports, it was revealed that Xfinityrace car driver Tommy Hill will be driving a blue-raspberry Prime themed car during the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Advertisement

In the press release, Logan Paul said this: “As one of the fastest-growing hydration drinks in America, this partnership couldn’t have come at a better time as we continue to expand in other markets and share what Prime is all about.”

“We’re taking Prime to the next level and are excited to introduce our brand to the world of NASCAR.”

IT’S PRIME TIME! We’re proud to announce that @PrimeHydrate created by @LoganPaul and @KSI will be the primary partner of the No. 13 car driven by @TimmyHillRacer at @CLTMotorSpdwy this weekend!👊🏻 Link: https://t.co/IQQMGzkJ93 pic.twitter.com/NDE4TpSKdI — MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) May 23, 2022

The partnership appears to only take place during this specific race, so we’ll have to wait to see if Prime continues to stay in the NASCAR community in the future.

In the meantime, check out how to buy some Prime Hydration yourself.