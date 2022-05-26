Logan Paul giving away PRIME Hydration royalty to Originals NFT owners

YouTube star Logan Paul is giving owners of his 99 Originals NFT series some serious perks — which include shares in his booming beverage brand, PRIME Hydration.

Logan Paul is taking over the NFT space in a huge way following his viral exhibition match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Since then, Paul has accrued an NFT wallet worth what he claims is $20 million — and he’s only just getting started.

In April 2022, Paul kicked off his very own NFT series, 99 Originals, which auctions off 99 unique polaroid photos as NFTs.

Buyers also get unique perks with their purchases, including “exclusive roles and channels on Discord, overseeing the Community Treasury, and voting for community projects and proposals.”

Advertisement

However, Paul is now adding another major advantage to getting in on his NFT series — shares in his new beverage brand, PRIME Hydration, with the purchase of the 68th Original polaroid.

This particular photo shows KSI and Logan Paul celebrating the launch of PRIME back in January, downing the sports drink beside a truck with PRIME branding plastered on the side.

Paul unveiled the brand earlier this year alongside co-founder and co-owner KSI. The bevs have been a smashing success, selling out almost instantly online and in stores across America and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Jake Paul versus Anderson Silva boxing match just got a lot more likely

“This is huge,” Paul said of this latest perk. “The @OriginalsDAO (holders of the Originals) will get a 1% royalty sale in the fastest growing hydration drink in America.”

Advertisement

This is huge. The @OriginalsDAO (holders of the Originals) will get a 1% royalty sale in the fastest growing hydration drink in America https://t.co/pQ3FgZyNMY — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 26, 2022

That’s not all; holders will also receive one of the first Prime bottles off the line, signed by both Paul and KSI, as well as a free one-year supply of the fruity sports drink.

This news follows the release of a brand-new PRIME Flavor, Ice Pop, earlier this month, which has already sold out in the UK.