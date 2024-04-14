Logan Paul next fight: Rey Mysterio could reclaim United States Championship

Logan Paul retained his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40. Now, the big question is who will get the next chance to contend for his title?

Paul has seen a meteoric rise in the WWE since signing his deal in June 2022. He defeated superstar Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship on November 4, 2023, and has defended the title twice since.

The 29-year-old high-flyer has also fought in two world title matches, first for the WWE Undisputed Universal title against Roman Reigns, followed by a No. 1 contendership contest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth.

With Paul cemented as one of wrestling’s most impactful heels, fans want to know who will get the next chance to strip his title from him.

His rivalries with Orton and Owens may not be over, but that doesn’t mean another viable opponent won’t get the nod.

Rey Mysterio earns chance to reclaim championship

Rey Mysterio may earn a rematch against Paul. Mysterio had one of the most exciting wins at WrestleMania 40, serving as a timely springboard to earn him another title shot at Backlash on May 26.

The Lucha Libre wrestler suffered a setback on the last episode of SmackDown on April 12. He lost a triple threat match to AJ Styles, setting up Styles for a contest with LA Knight to determine who fights Cody Rhodes next for his Undisputed Universal championship.

As a result, the Mexican superstar can get back at Logan Paul, vie for the United States crown and look to work his way back up to world title contention in the future.

Logan Paul vs Austin Theory

Meanwhile, Austin Theory could also find himself in the ring against Paul at WWE’s next pay per view event. Theory won the SmackDown tag-team title alongside Grayson Waller at WrestleMania 40, which raised his profile.

Paul and Theory have never faced off against each other one-on-one. They’ve only been in the ring together during the 2023 Royal Rumble. Therefore, the two could square off, giving the 26-year-old another chance to win the United States championship title for the third time in his career.

Logan Paul enters WWE championship mix with The Bloodline feud

Setting up a feud between Paul and Solo Sikoa would be a strategic move from the WWE. Paul has reigned as champion for the last five months. Sikoa is a big enough name to strip him of the belt.

More importantly, should Paul get the victory over The Bloodline member, that could pave the way for him to enter the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship fray.

The Bloodline currently has a brewing internal feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso, as well as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso after SmackDown on April 12, as well as conflicts with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Paul has the microphone presence, popularity and ring talent to move up the card and joust with fighters like the Rock and Roman Reigns once more before getting his shot at the reigning champion Cody Rhodes. He can even become the third wrestler after Rollins and Booker T to hold the United States Championship and a world title.