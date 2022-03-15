Logan Paul praised by WWE fans for in-ring performance ahead of WrestleMania 38

WWE fans praised Logan Paul for his in-ring performance against Rey Mysterio and Dom Mysterio on Monday Night Raw in the lead-up to their tag team match at WrestleMania 38.

WWE shocked the world when they announced Logan Paul would team up with The Miz to take on legendary superstar Rey Mysterio and his son Dom Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 in Arlington, Texas.

He’s made appearances at various WWE events throughout 2021, including WrestleMania 37 and SummerSlam. However, it’s the first time he’s stepping into the squared circle and fighting in an official match.

It took WWE fans a while to warm up to him. At one point, he was even booed out of the stadium. But ‘The Maverick’ has been slowly winning them over ever since, and it seems like he’s finally done the trick.

In a segment intended to build hype and tease some action ahead of their WrestleMania 38 tag team showdown, The Miz and Logan Paul jumped Rey Mysterio and Dom Mysterio, laying heavy blows while taunting them.

The tides eventually turned, however. The father and son duo found themselves in a two-on-one situation against Logan, and they intended to make him suffer with their trademark finishing move, the 619.

Things were looking grim for Logan, but he managed to squirm his way out of danger thanks to a bit of help from The Miz. The two of them escaped the scuffle unharmed, leaving the crowd wanting more.

WWE fans praise Logan Paul

It was the longest in-ring performance Logan has done in the WWE so far, and it was well-received among fans — giving them hope that the WrestleMania 38 tag-team match might actually live up to the hype.

“That was really decent wrestling by Logan. I can’t lie,” wrote one fan. “This man is an entertainer! I’ll give him that” wrote another. These were a few among many words of praise, which we’ve listed below:

That was really decent wrestling by logan I can’t lie — Edward (@BustonEdward) March 15, 2022

Ngl why is Logan actually good at this. — Dylan McLaughlin (@TedsCousinOW) March 15, 2022

You’re pretty decent at this not gonna lie. Being in there with Rey Mysterio aswell is awesome. — Harley Griffiths 👀 (@HarleyIsADraw) March 15, 2022

This man is an entertainer ill give him that bravo — Usman (@Usman34210) March 15, 2022

Yo Logan is actually pretty decent. Such a pity he wasn’t 619’d though. — Grizz (@Boots__electric) March 15, 2022

WWE fans aren’t the only ones praising Logan Paul. Brock Lesnar admitted he was “happy” for him and his brother, Jake. “They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box,” he said.

He was optimistic about Logan’s chances of having a long-term career as a professional wrestler in the WWE, too, saying: “Can he become a professional wrestler? Maybe, if he puts as much ambition into that.”