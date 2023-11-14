Logan Paul highlights surprise WWE opponents for first US title defense

Logan Paul has revealed a list of surprise opponents he wants to face now he is the WWE United States Champion as he wants to dive deeper into wrestling.

When Logan Paul revealed that he was signing a deal with the WWE back in 2022, many fans were skeptical about how things would shake out. The ImPaulsive host, however, has since become of the biggest stars in the game.

He made his debut at WrestleMania 38 and despite the loss, he’s come on leaps and bounds. The YouTube star earned a number of Rookie of the Year accolades for his work, and there is genuine excitement about how far he can go.

Logan has since captured the WWE United States Championship too, defeating wrestling legend Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel event. And, as he’s retired from boxing, he wants to continue his upward trajectory in professional wrestling.

Logan Paul names potential WWE opponents for his US Championship

He joined his brother Jake for a recent video where the two discussed Jake’s upcoming fight with Andre August, as well as Logan’s future in the wrestling ring now that he’s a champion.

“Listen bro, whoever wants it, whoever wants it. If it’s Roman, if it’s Cody, if it’s LA Knight, I don’t give a s*it,” Logan said, naming some of the top stars in WWE at the moment.

“Bro, I’ll take on both the Usos at once. I don’t give a damn. Solo? Bro, my whole life, I’ve been solo, minus right now with Jake, and all the times before that.”

Timestamp of 13:47

Logan hasn’t been shy in flaunting his new title either. He’s taken it to a UFC event, where he was shown on camera with it, and he’s already made numerous social media videos around it.

As noted, he has stated that he’s retired from influencer boxing and will likely be dedicating more time to wrestling as a result. So, it’ll be interesting to see who he ends up facing.