How to watch Logan Paul’s WWE debut at WrestleMania 38: Stream, start time, more

After months of building towards a high-profile match, internet sensation Logan Paul is finally set to make his in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. From where you can watch to when it all goes down, here’s everything you need to know.

Despite some earlier appearances in the WWE, even one at last year’s WrestleMania, Paul has managed to avoid any serious confrontation inside the squared circle.

That’s all set to change in the coming days, however, as the social media star finally has his first official match locked in.

Paul is making his in-ring debut at the ‘most stupendous’ WrestleMania in history, as north of 60,000 fans in attendance will be watching his every move at the AT&T Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paul’s debut match at WrestleMania 38 if you’re looking to watch along at home.

Where to watch Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38

As WWE’s biggest spectacle of the year, WrestleMania 38 is exclusive to Peacock in the United States, and the WWE Network for all other regions.

This means you’ll need an active subscription to either platform in order to watch the premium live event and spectate Paul’s in-ring debut.

Peacock will run you $4.99 USD for a month of its streaming service while the WWE Network is roughly double that at the equivalent of $9.99 USD per month.

As one final option, WrestleMania 38 is also expected to be available as a singular Pay-Per-View purchase throughout your cable or satellite provider. Both nights of action will cost you $59.99 through this method.

When is Logan Paul’s match at WrestleMania 38?

Paul is scheduled to make his debut on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, taking place on Saturday, April 2. While the main portion of the event is set to begin at 8PM ET | 5PM PT, there’s no telling for certain when the YouTube star will make his walk.

Given the WrestleMania 38 bout order is still up in the air, often until the day of, there’s no guarantee of Paul’s placement on the card.

The only segment seemingly locked in, for now, is the KO Show with Kevin Owens and a returning Stone Cold Steve Austin, set to main event.

This means Paul could appear in any spot from the opening match to the co-main event. If you’re eager to catch his debut, you’ll have to stay tuned in from the beginning not to miss out.

Who is Logan Paul wrestling at WrestleMania 38?

If you’ve missed the build towards Paul’s in-ring debut, you’ll be curious to know who he’s taking on. The YouTuber is set to compete in a Tag Team matchup for his first in-ring appearance.

Will @mikethemiz & @LoganPaul prove to be an AWESOME team at #WrestleMania 38, or will they finally be silenced by @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35? Find out on @WrestleMania Saturday, LIVE April 2 at 8E/5P exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/mWxJdCFnju — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2022

With The Miz in his corner, Paul is locked in for a showdown against Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

There are no stipulations in place for this particular match. Just a regular Tag Team contest to kickstart what could be a long run for Paul in the WWE.