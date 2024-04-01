Who is Logan Paul fighting at WrestleMania XL?

Logan Paul has earned his stripes as a WWE Superstar, but who’s the Impaulsive host fighting at the show of shows in 2024?

Internet star Logan Paul has made a name for himself in multiple arenas such as podcasting, boxing, and wrestling. While technically still only a part-time wrestler in WWE, Logan Paul frequently attends episodes of SmackDown! and is no stranger to high-stakes matches at premium live events or pay-per-views.

Logan Paul has had a high-profile match at WrestleMania for the past few years. In 2023 he wrestled industry veteran Seth Rollins in a losing effort, but this year, the co-creator of Prime Energy enters the Showcase of the Immortals as the WWE United States Champion. He also needs to defend his title against two challengers – both of whom have a personal grudge against him.

WWE Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will challenge Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship.

Who is Logan Paul facing at WrestleMania 40?

At WrestleMania XL (or WrestleMania 40 to some) Logan Paul is set to defend his US title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Both Orton and Owens are veterans of the squared-circle and each is a former WWE World Champion and former WWE United States Champion. Randy Orton, also known as the Viper within WWE is a third-generation wrestler known for his sudden and shocking use of “the most destructive” move in WWE; the RKO.

Kevin Owens made his name on the independent scene, particularly Ring of Honor, before making his way to WWE and establishing himself as one of the most unpredictable, ruthless – yet endearing Superstars on the roster. He’s most well known for his on/off partnership with long-time best frenemy, Sami Zayn.

Both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have been a united front against Logan Paul and his cronies, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the run-up to WrestleMania. However, when the bell rings, it’s going to be every man for himself, and both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have a track record when it comes to betraying allies. The question is, will Logan Paul use this to his advantage?