Joe Rogan & Snoop Dogg explain why Logan Paul should be ‘terrified’ of Mike Tyson

Podcast host Joe Rogan and rapper Snoop Dogg are worried for Logan Paul’s safety if he really decides to go through with fighting former boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Influencer-turned-boxing sensation Logan Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm. Along with his brother Jake, the two have battled some of the greatest fighters alive, such as Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley.

Now, it’s been rumored that Logan Paul will be stepping foot into the ring with Iron Mike Tyson in a fight that has everyone on the internet talking… including Joe Rogan and Snoop Dogg.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator and rapper discussed the fight and why Logan Paul could be in for a great deal of pain.

Joe Rogan worried for Logan Paul in Mike Tyson fight

According to Rogan, Tyson’s ability to get back into shape since retiring has been incredibly impressive.

“Being fifty-five in 2021 is not fifty-five from like 1998,” he said. “It’s not the same thing. You watch him hit pads, it’s terrifying. Not terrifying because he’s fifty-five. It’s a terrifying human. If he was twenty-one and he was hitting pads like that, I’d be ‘holy sh*t, this kid’s a killer.’”

Despite Tyson’s age, Rogan and Snoop were both extremely impressed with his physicality, as well as his calmer, chill demeanor these days.

Did Snoop Dogg confirm Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson?

After watching some videos of Tyson training, the two felt even more nervous for Logan Paul, believing that Iron Mike was regaining a lot of his skill.

“He’s getting it back. This is terrifying!” Rogan exclaimed, adding how it was “fascinating” he had been training with an MMA coach. “The fact Logan Paul wants to box him? Wow. I can’t believe they’re really going to do that.”

“I can,” Snoop replied. “I’m probably going to be announcing this sh*t.”

Despite the fact the fight hadn’t been officially announced yet, with both potential combatants saying they’re open to the idea, Snoop may have let slip a bit too much info.

Joe Rogan and Snoop Dogg predict Tyson vs Logan Paul

Asking for his prediction for the fight, Snoop wasted no time and said he believes Tyson would secure the win and would bet big money on him.

“Second round KO,” Snoop said.

“Yeah, that kid’s going to get hit for sure,” Rogan agreed, adding that Tyson has way more power than Floyd Mayweather. “It’s going to be interesting to see what Logan can do to keep away from him. The only thing on his side is youth.”

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but with Logan seemingly more down than ever to take the fight because of folks predicting Tyson over him, Rogan and Snoop’s comments may help make the match a reality.