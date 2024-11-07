Mike Tyson reveals gruesome injury details that postponed Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has revealed the gruesome details behind the ulcer injury that forced him and Jake Paul to postpone their fight the first time around.

Back in May, as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were gearing up for their fight, the heavyweight boxing legend had to pull out. He’d suffered an ulcer flare-up during a cross-country flight and needed to rest up.

In his place, Jake defeated ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, but kept an eye on ‘Iron’ Mike. The 58-year-old had said he was “doing great” ahead of them rescheduling the fight and it’s been a constant talking point ever since the first fight was postponed.

Now, a week out from the rearranged clash, Tyson has revealed some of the gruesome details behind the injury, stating it wasn’t just a dizzy spell as had been reported initially.

“I started feeling tired. I was explaining to my trainer, I don’t know what is wrong with me,” he told Netflix’s pre-fight docu-series. “Then coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I knew I was on the floor. I was defecating tar.

“I went to the hospital and they found I had an ulcer. It was two and a half inches, it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying.”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

Tyson noted that he “asked the doctor whether I was going to die” and as she “didn’t say no,” that made him “nervous” about things.

However, he wanted to get out of the hospital bed as he didn’t want to die there. “I don’t want to die in a hospital bed. I want to die in the ring,” he added.

The 58-year-old was told to “take it slow” on his recovery. However, he was back in training before long and preparing for November 15.

He is still having to undergo pre-fight testing to make sure that he can compete. However, we won’t know the results until fight day.