Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul he’ll get “most vicious” fight from him yet

Mike Tyson has warned Jake Paul that he’s going to get the “most vicious” side of him to date, as the pair gear up for their fight.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they would be boxing, plenty of outsiders quickly weighed in with skepticism. Tyson being 58 and there being a 31-year age gap between the two fighters was one of the big points of concern, especially as it relates to Mike’s health.

It’s well documented that ‘Iron’ Mike had to pull out of the original fight date back in July due to an issue with an ulcer. He has since revealed that he “threw up blood” and was “defecating tar” because of it.

Tyson was told to “slow down” on the physical side of things. Yet, he’s got just a week until he fights Jake. He has said he’s feeling great and now Mike has warned Jake that he’s even better than ever.

“This was me at my most brutal,” he said in a post on X quoting a compilation video of his old knockouts. “ Now, Jake Paul will see me at my most vicious.”

Due to those aforementioned health issues, the 58-year-old is undergoing strenuous pre-fight testing. He previously said that “everything is sorted out” and he’s over the worst of the ulcer issues.

However, the results of that testing won’t be known until fight day – November 15.

It would be a late call to bring in a replacement fighter, but Jake has opted against that. He said it is Tyson “or nothing” for him this time around. So, if Mike isn’t at 100%, he may still have to get into the ring.

The pair have also been urged to change things to a bare-knuckle fight. That seems pretty unlikely at this point, though.