Mike Tyson responds to Logan Paul fight rumors: “Anything is possible”

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has responded to rumors that he’ll be fighting YouTuber Logan Paul in 2022 and the bout seems to be more likely than ever.

A fight between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul has already reportedly been set for 2022, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Still, that hasn’t stopped the internet from gearing up for the potential slobberknocker.

With all eyes on The Maverick and Iron Mike, it’s no surprise that the media has asked Tyson about the possibility of getting into the ring once again.

In an interview with Yahoo about his new cannabis company and how marijuana helped get him back into the ring against Roy Jones JR, Tyson refused to rule out the fight, but also laughed at the prospect of it being a close contest.

Mike Tyson says fighting Logan Paul is “possible”

When asked about the rumored contest, Tyson didn’t confirm the fight was happening but didn’t rule anything out either.

“Anything is possible,” he said. “By doing this, we have a good exponent of charities to give to, so the charities win both ways.”

Prior to Tyson’s fight with Jones Jr, the former boxing champ did state he would give his $10M in proceeds to charity, so there is a bit of a precedent here.

Mike Tyson laughs at the idea of fighting Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/WXlQGxvnNp — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 29, 2021

That said, when the interviewer inquired about Mike being able to take on Logan Paul, the boxer just laughed it off.

“Maybe. I’m an old man, you know? I don’t know what I could do now,” he chuckled.

Even if Tyson doubts his own ability at the age of 55, others, such as the UFC’s Michael Bisping believe he would “flatline” The Maverick and send him to the hospital.

We’ll have to wait and see if the fight ends up happening, but if it’s anything like Paul’s exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather, expect there to be lots of money to be made for both parties and potentially some charities.