Jake Paul mocked as “terrible” Andre August boxing video surfaces

Jake Paul has been criticized after training footage of his upcoming opponent, Andre August, surfaced online as people don’t believe it’ll exactly be a tough test for the YouTuber.

When Jake Paul kicked off his boxing career, he immediately fought a number of former MMA stars like Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley. Despite adding a few wins to his record, many critics stated that the ‘Problem Child’ really needed to fight a ‘real’ boxer.

Article continues after ad

Answering those questions, he faced off against Tommy Fury, someone who had boxed all his life. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was defeated by his longtime rival. That set his world title ambitions back a bit, but he got back on the horse with a new over Nate Diaz.

Article continues after ad

Jake will be returning to the ring in mid-December to face Andre August – a 35-year-old boxer who, despite taking a four-year hiatus from fighting, has amassed a 10-1-1 record.

Article continues after ad

August has, mainly, fought on regional shows in Texas and footage of those fights is sparse. However, some of his training footage has now surfaced online and fans are less than impressed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In fact, after seeing the 35-year-old in action, many have mocked Jake for picking him to be his next opponent. “Jake is going to win, he looks terrible for his record,” said one. “Jake and his team knew what they doing, but Jake will win sadly,” another added.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Damn, how deep did Jake search to find this clown?” quipped another. “Crazy you guys found someone as bad as Jake,” commented another viewer.

Jake has hyped the fight up by noting that August has an experience advantage and has more wins by way of knockout, but plenty of fans aren’t buying that.

The ‘Problem Child’ is the heavy betting favorite going into the fight, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens come fight night and if Jake can get back to winning ways.