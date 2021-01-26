Logo
Jake Paul v Ben Askren: YouTuber against UFC star boxing fight announced

Published: 26/Jan/2021 15:32 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 15:40

by Jacob Hale
ben askren v jake paul boxing match
Instagram: benaskren

Jake Paul

YouTuber Jake Paul is due to take to the ring for another boxing match later this year, and it will be against none other than former UFC star Ben Askren.

Paul has been looking to make a name for himself outside of the content space in recent months, with boxing his path of choice. Brother Logan has also been making waves in combat sports, with a fight scheduled to take place against undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Jake most recently took on former NBA star Nate Robinson, which he won in emphatic fashion, and has since been trying to goad a $50,000,000 fight out of Conor McGregor.

Now, his next fight looks to be official, with Paul set to take on retired MMA fighter Ben Askren in a professional, eight round boxing match on April 17, 2021.

As reported by ESPN, this will be organized by Triller Fight Club at an unannounced location. The full card is expected to feature familiar names from the world of boxing both present and past, as well as other social media celebrities and MMA fighters. These announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

“I started boxing two years ago and I’m still going to knock his ass out faster than [Jorge] Masvidal,” Paul said. “These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say?”

Askren was also full of fighting words for Jake, who hasn’t had quite the fighting career he himself has enjoyed yet. “I know Jake Paul is enjoying pretending he is a fighter. I think on April 17 he is going to have a rude awakening to what being a fighter is really like.”

Askren added that Paul has had “a privileged life” and “doesn’t really know what the meaning of being a fighter is.”

Ben himself is a former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion, a two-time NCAA champion and had a 19-2-0 record in his MMA career.

All fighting fans — and Jake Paul fans — now set their sights to April 17 to see whether Paul is really a fighter that can hang with the professionals, or whether he’s all talk.

Twitch council member CohhCarnage pushing for major change to bans

Published: 26/Jan/2021 14:40

by Jacob Hale
CohhCarnage change Twitch bans
Twitch/CohhCarnage

CohhCarnage Twitch

As a member of the Twitch Safety Advisory Council, streamer Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell has explained one major change he wants to make following the confusing ban of World of Warcraft streamer Mohamed ‘Ziqo’ Beshir.

On January 19, Ziqo revealed that he would not be streaming for a few days due to a Twitch suspension, but was clearly a bit confused by what had happened, unaware of the reason for his ban.

Shortly after, Ziqo revealed that he had learned the reason for his suspension: using hateful speech and slurs, deducing himself that he believed that they were accusing him of using a homophobic slur.

While the WoW veteran didn’t fully understand what he must have said or done to cause the suspension, he accepted it and his account was restored on January 26.

With a number of fans of different streamers questioning the bans being handed out to streamers, the conversation around Twitch suspensions is growing increasingly more confusing for some, but CohhCarnage has come up with a simple fix.

Saying that Ziqo’s ban reversal was “great to hear,” Cohh added that the issue should have been “fixed in minutes,” calling on Twitch to “come up with policies where people given false bans get front page time for the time they lost.”

He followed up saying that one huge problem is Twitch not including account managers in the process. He tweeted: “If that account manager was given the clip, he could have shown it to Ziqo. Ziqo could have said, ‘No, I didn’t say that. I said this.’ Problem solved.”

In a later follow-up tweet, Cassell responded to someone asking whether his role on the Twitch Safety Advisory Council has resulted in any changes behind the scenes.

While he couldn’t go into specifics, Cohh mentioned that he is “pushing for this exact thing to be handled exponentially better than it is right now.”

Of course, in his role with Twitch, fans will be hoping this means more positive changes to how bans are handled, especially with situations such as Ziqo’s that seem to confuse just about everyone.