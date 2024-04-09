SportsBoxing

Jake Paul called out by pro boxer & ex-UFC fighter who wants to ‘kick his ass’

Connor Bennett
jake-paul-psychedelics-ayahuasca-self-loveYouTube: Aubrey Marcus

A former UFC fighter, who is also a pro boxer, has stated that he wants to fight Jake Paul and “kick ass” as the YouTuber-turned-boxer is still without an opponent for his MMA debut.

Since getting into the world of combat sports, Jake Paul has had his fair share of callouts from other fighters – both boxers and mixed martial artists.

The ‘Problem Child’ has seen an increase in callouts from MMA fighters following his deal with the PFL, as many want to take revenge on him after he’s beaten the likes of Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz inside the boxing ring.

Jake and the PFL have promised that the YouTuber-turned-boxer will fight a ‘big name’ in his MMA debut, but he’s now been called out by Clay Collard – a former UFC fighter who now competes for the PFL.

Collard, who has also boxed professionally, racking up a 9-6-3 record, told Talksport’s MMA channel that Jake is the “only guy” he actually wants to box.

“The only guy I want to box is Jake Paul,” the 31-year-old said. “I just want to do it for all those MMA fighters that he has beat up.

“I have played the game of boxing a little bit unlike most of these guys so I think he would definitely have his hands full against me. But he’s doing crazy s**t now. I want to kick your ass.”

Collard hasn’t set the world alight in his recent fights and is on a three-fight losing streak in boxing, as well as losing his last two MMA contests.

Jake does have his plate full with a fight against Mike Tyson scheduled for July. He also has an event on April 26, where he is apparently set to box again.

