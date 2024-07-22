Michael Bisping slams Jake Paul as an “embarrassment” to boxing

Michael Bisping has called out Jake Paul as an “embarrassment” to boxing for not picking his fights against what he considers to be any “real boxers”.

Former professional mixed martial artist turned commentator Michael Bisping has once more got a bone to pick with Jake Paul, following the latter’s win against Mike Perry.

This time, Bisping has agreed with some of the criticisms made by Conor McGregor, who took note of Paul’s “40-pound weight difference” and accused the influencer of being “juiced out of his head”.

Reacting to the fight on YouTube, Bisping shared a similar sentiment and dubbed Paul an “embarrassment” to boxing.

Bisping admitted that he was “behind” Perry coming into the fight, but determined that the “reality” was that the seasoned UFC fighter was “too small”.

“There [are] weight classes in boxing, in combat sports, for a reason,” Bisping said, pointing to the “discrepancy” in size becoming glaringly obvious once both men were in the ring.

While Bisping admitted Paul was the “better boxer” for being “more aggressive” and throwing “way more powerful shots”, he also stated that the fight was “ridiculous” and should have “never even taken place”.

Bisping went on to say that other boxers watching the fight would even be “laughing”, claiming “somebody the same size” as Paul would have “had a field day with him.”

“He was all over the place,” the commentator said. “His feet were crossing all over the place, he was swinging, it was wild, it was reckless. It wasn’t a technical performance.”

He then slammed Paul for calling out UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira despite allegedly knowing “damn well” that the fight would “never materialize”. Bisping also roasted Paul for claiming to “want the toughest challenges” but focusing on fights such as his upcoming match with Mike Tyson: “The man’s 58 years old.

“Why don’t you fight a real boxer?” Bisping quizzed, suggesting multiple boxers in the top 10 rankings who he insisted would “smoke” Paul with a “devastating knockout”.

“That’s why I still don’t have respect because that was pure bully-boy tactics to cherry-pick someone half his bloody size… it’s not often I agree with Conor McGregor but I tell you what, he hit the absolute nail on the head.”