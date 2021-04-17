How much will Jake Paul make from Ben Askren fight? Triller Fight Club payouts revealed - Dexerto

The figures behind Jake Paul’s payout for the Ben Askren fight have been revealed before the pair square off, and it’s a pretty lucrative payday for both men.

Fighting at the highest level in boxing has always been a lucrative payday. Fighters who are at the top of their game can make tens of millions for just a few hours, and maybe even minutes, work.

YouTubers like Jake and Logan Paul haven’t been dumped right in at the top level, but their popularity from social media, YouTube, and beyond means they’re still making bank for their fights.

Ben Askren, who Jake will be fighting on April 17, revealed that their bout was going to be the biggest payday of his life, despite his glittering MMA career. Now, those exact figures have been revealed.

How much is Jake Paul being paid for Ben Askren fight?

Ahead of the Paul vs Askren pay-per-view bout, MMAFighting were able to get their hands on the payout that every fighter on the card will receive just for getting into the ring.

Jake Paul will net himself a nice $690,000 for squaring off against Askren, while the former UFC fighter himself will receive a cool $500,000.

While they top the bill on fight night, it’s neither the YouTuber or the MMA veteran who will make the most cash from their involvement. That goes to former WBA World Super Light Title holder Regis Prograis who will take home $850,000 for fighting Ivan Redkach.

As noted, these figures are just what the fighters will get for getting into the ring. There’s no mention of what their split of pay-per-view buys or potential fight bonuses could be, but they should add a pretty nice extra lump of cash.

Once the dust has settled, Jake will probably let loose on just how much he’s made as he eyes up his next opponents, regardless of whether he wins or loses in Atlanta.

The YouTuber has already made it know that he wants to fight Conor McGregor, but he wouldn’t be averse to squaring up against fellow content creators either.